Wolves vs. Cavs: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers enter their matchup with questions surrounding player availability and how their lineups will shape up. With key players potentially missing time, both teams will need to adjust their plans ahead of tipoff. From the latest injury updates to broadcast details, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Timberwolves vs. Cavs and what to expect from the matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Is Wolves vs. Cavs, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to meet on Monday, October 26, 2026, in what promises to be an intriguing early-season matchup. The action is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. With both teams looking to build momentum early in the season, fans can expect an exciting night of basketball as the Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Cavaliers on their home floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Can You Watch Wolves vs. Cavs Live on TV and Streaming?

Fans in the Cleveland market can watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on WUAB (Channel 43) or stream it on DAZN, which carries Cavaliers games not reserved for exclusive national broadcasts. The matchup is also listed on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN). Fans outside the teams’ local broadcast markets can check NBA League Pass for streaming availability, although local blackout restrictions may apply. Broadcast options can vary by location, so check your local listings before tipoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Wolves vs. Cavs Injury Report?

Ahead of the October 26 matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have two absences to monitor. The latest available injury listings report the following:

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Wolves Donte DiVincenzo Out* Right Achilles Cavs Nae’Qwan Tomlin Out Back Cavs Khalifa Diop Out Left knee Cavs Ernest Udeh Jr. Out G League

Which Wolves Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Cavs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo, who is listed as out with a right Achilles injury. His absence removes a perimeter shooting option and places more responsibility on Minnesota’s available guards to generate offense and maintain their spacing.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other Timberwolves players were listed as injured or questionable in the available injury information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Cavs Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Wolves?

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have to manage their frontcourt depth carefully, with Khalifa Diop listed as out with a left knee injury and Nae’Qwan Tomlin listed as out due to a lower back stress reaction. Their absences could limit Cleveland’s reserve options inside, placing greater importance on the available big men to protect the paint, secure rebounds, and provide support around the basket.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is also listed as out due to a G League designation. No other Cavaliers players were confirmed as doubtful, questionable, or probable in the available injury information.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Wolves vs. Cavs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to feature Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert alongside two other guards or forwards. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to feature James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Peyton Watson and Jarrett Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official starting lineups will be confirmed closer to tipoff, so check for any last-minute changes before the game begins.