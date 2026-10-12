Wolves vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks fans have plenty of reasons to tune in as both teams look to sharpen their rotations and test their depth. Which familiar faces will take the court, and could an unexpected name earn a starting spot? With the final lineups still under wraps, there’s room for a few surprises before tipoff. Here’s a closer look at the projected starters and the latest updates on the preseason that every fan should know!

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When is Wolves vs. Knicks, and what time does the game start?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the New York Knicks on Monday, October 12, 2026, in an NBA preseason matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The scheduled tipoff is 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

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Fans in New York can catch the action on Monday evening at the Knicks’ home arena. The matchup gives both teams another opportunity to fine-tune their rotations, assess player performances, and build momentum ahead of the 2026-27 NBA regular season.

Where can you watch Wolves vs. Knicks live on TV and streaming?

The Timberwolves vs. Knicks preseason game is scheduled to air on NBA TV, according to the official Knicks schedule. The Knicks’ local coverage is also listed on MSG and MSG on DAZN, subject to regional availability.

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Streaming access depends on the viewer’s location, subscription, and applicable blackout rules. Fans can check NBA League Pass for available streaming options and consult the official blackout guide for restrictions. Check the latest listings before tipoff, as preseason broadcast arrangements can change.

What is the Wolves vs. Knicks injury report?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo for their October 12 preseason matchup against the New York Knicks as he recovers from a torn right Achilles tendon suffered during the 2026 playoffs, according to Yahoo Sports. The Covers injury report lists DiVincenzo as out with a leg injury, while no Knicks players are listed.

However, Yahoo Sports’ game preview notes that Minnesota’s starters are day-to-day for rest and lists Kevin McCullar Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and Bradley as coach’s decisions for New York. These are rest-related or coaching designations, not confirmed injury absences.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Timberwolves Donte DiVincenzo Out Right Achilles Tendon Knicks – – No Injuries

Which Wolves players are injured or questionable against the Knicks?

According to The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. His absence leaves Minnesota without an important perimeter option as the team prepares to face the New York Knicks on October 12.

Since preseason injury reports can change close to tipoff, fans should check the latest official update for any additional players ruled out before the game.

Which Knicks players are injured or questionable against the Wolves?

The New York Knicks’ availability picture ahead of their October 12 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves includes several coaching decisions rather than confirmed injuries.

According to Yahoo Sports’ game preview, Kevin McCullar Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley are listed as coach’s decisions. Bradley had previously been rested for the Knicks’ October 8 game against Washington, with Monday’s matchup against Minnesota identified as his next opportunity to play, according to CBS Sports.

These designations do not confirm injury-related absences, and the final availability of the four players should be checked closer to tipoff.

What are the expected starting lineups for Wolves vs. Knicks?

With the Timberwolves set to visit the Knicks on October 12, all eyes will be on how both teams approach this preseason matchup. While neither starting five has been officially confirmed, the following lineups offer a projected look at who could take the floor.

Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks Bones Hyland Jalen Brunson Terrence Shannon Jr. Mikal Bridges Jaylen Clark OG Anunoby Trey Lyles Josh Hart Joan Beringer Karl-Anthony Towns

These projections could change depending on injury updates, rest decisions, and coaching plans. With preseason rotations often offering opportunities to test different combinations, the final lineups may look different when tipoff arrives.