Wolves vs Pistons: Where to Watch, Injury Report and Everything You Need to Know

For now, neither team knows who will be available. Key player statuses are still up in the air for the Timberwolves and Pistons, and every rotation change could shape this one. Minnesota is searching for rhythm. Detroit is hunting a statement. With fresh combinations on both sides, the matchup offers an early glimpse of what both teams could bring to the new season.

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When Is Wolves vs Pistons, and What Time Does the Game Start?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, for an intriguing preseason showdown. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT).

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With the new NBA season approaching, both teams will have another chance to fine-tune their rotations, assess player combinations, and build chemistry. While preseason results do not count toward the regular-season standings, this matchup offers an opportunity to see how the Timberwolves and Pistons are shaping up before the games begin to matter.

Where Can You Watch Wolves vs Pistons Live on TV and Streaming?

Can’t make it to Target Center? Fans can catch the Timberwolves and Pistons preseason matchup through NBA League Pass, which lists the game on its schedule. In the Detroit market, WMYD is also listed as a viewing option, while DAZN may provide coverage in supported regions.

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No national ESPN or NBC broadcast is listed for this game. Streaming availability and blackout restrictions can vary depending on your location and subscription, so check your local listings before tipoff. The Timberwolves’ official schedule is the best place to confirm any last-minute broadcast updates.

What Is the Wolves vs Pistons Injury Report?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons meet in preseason action on October 14, with Minnesota potentially missing a key rotation player. The latest available matchup listings identify Donte DiVincenzo as out with a right Achilles injury.

Other Minnesota players have recently appeared on injury trackers with day-to-day designations, but their availability needs confirmation closer to tipoff. The Pistons’ final official report was not available, so unconfirmed statuses should not be treated as final.

Team Player Designation Injury/Reason Timberwolves Rocco Zikarsky Day-To-Day Undisclosed Timberwolves Terrence Shannon Jr. Day-To-Day Undisclosed Timberwolves Jonathan Kuminga Day-To-Day General soreness Timberwolves Enrique Freeman Day-To-Day Right shoulder injury Timberwolves Donte Divincenzo Out Achilles Pistons Cade Cunningham Day-To-Day Rest Pistons Jalen Duren Day-To-Day Reconditioning

Which Wolves Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Pistons?

The Minnesota Timberwolves could face some rotation challenges against the Detroit Pistons, with several players carrying uncertain statuses. Donte DiVincenzo remains out following right Achilles surgery, leaving Minnesota without one of its perimeter shooting threats and reducing its backcourt depth.

Jonathan Kuminga is listed as day-to-day due to rest and minor bumps and bruises, while Terrence Shannon Jr. is also day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Enrique Freeman (shoulder) and Rocco Zikarsky (undisclosed) round out the list. Their availability could affect Minnesota’s scoring options, defensive flexibility, and overall rotation depth. However, the final game-day report may bring changes.

Which Pistons Players Are Injured or Questionable Against the Wolves?

The Detroit Pistons could have two key players to monitor ahead of their preseason clash with Minnesota. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are both listed as day-to-day for rest, according to the latest available injury tracker.

Cunningham’s absence would put more pressure on Detroit’s other guards to handle the ball and create scoring opportunities, while Duren sitting out could weaken the Pistons’ interior defense and rebounding. Both players missed Detroit’s previous preseason game, but they could return against the Timberwolves. Their final availability will be important in determining Detroit’s starting lineup and overall rotation.

What Are the Expected Starting Lineups for Wolves vs Pistons?

The Timberwolves are projected to start LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, and Rudy Gobert, continuing the group used early in preseason. However, Kuminga’s day-to-day status could force a change, while Donte DiVincenzo remains out.

Detroit’s projected five features Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, and Jalen Duren. Cunningham and Duren are day-to-day, so their availability could reshape the Pistons’ backcourt and center rotation. These are projections, not confirmed starting lineups; both teams’ official selections should be checked closer to tipoff.

This preview is based on available preseason data; confirm lineups and injury status before tipoff. With key players’ availability still uncertain, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons could have a few surprises in store.

Will Minnesota capitalize on its home-court advantage, or will Detroit make the most of its opportunities? Keep an eye on the final injury report and confirmed starting lineups, as those last-minute decisions could shape this preseason showdown.