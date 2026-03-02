Woman Left With Visible Bruise After Accident During 76ers-Celtics

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) look on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) look on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On the way to splitting the RoTY race, VJ Edgecombe carved a persona with his explosive athleticism. That same headstrong style created a viral moment when the Philadelphia 76ers were in Boston tonight. What could’ve been a scary moment (or even a lawsuit) turned into a laughable incident thanks to some heartfelt graciousness and respectful kindness.

Before the Sixers’ 114-98 blowout loss, the rookie was doing everything to keep the team’s chances alive. That came to a head in the fourth quarter when he was attempting to track down a loose bal near the sideline. Edgecombe’s momentum carried him several feet in the air over at least two rows and five people. Impressively, two guys in a Celtics and 76ers jersey each caught him like they were cradling a baby and saved him from some major injury.

The only pain in this incident was when his foot made contact with the face of the lady in the front row. The game momentarily paused to assess the situation and even Tyrese Maxey rushed to check on the woman.

The entire fiasco took a wholesome turn when Edgecombe and the lady shared a hug. The unidentified lady also stayed for the rest of night while sporting a visible red bruise VJ’s foot left near her right eye. Hopefully the Sixers staff offered her some ice for that.

But she was seemingly okay and was a great sport about it. Maybe she even saved the rookie from a lifetime of guilt. The picture of tough right there!

VJ Edgecombe’s High-Motor Style Meets the Front Row

This is another episode of the inherent risks of NBA courtside seating. But it added another highlight to Philly’s 3rd overall draft pick’s hustle.

While the 76ers struggled to keep pace with the Celtics, who were led by a career-high 27 points from Neemias Queta, Edgecombe remained one of the few bright spots for the Sixers. With play after play, he finished with 23 points and a viral highlight.

Even Philly media was in awe of the lady’s grace. But Edgecombe was a little shaken by it.

According to some reporters, Edgecombe was still feeling bad about the incident in the locker room. It contrasted some of the heated moments he’s had on the sidelines before. He, however, was grateful the lady was so nice about it and accepted his apology.

Usually Edgecombe is wreaking havoc on his opponents, not spectators. Hopefully he shakes off this courtside hazard before the 76ers host the Spurs on Tuesday. And courtside ticketholders better be on alert.