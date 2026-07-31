Woman Publicly Accuses Devin Booker of Confronting Her During Rumored Date Night With Irina Shayk

An offseason getaway in the Hamptons has turned into a social media firestorm for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. A woman took to TikTok via the handle @aderetbrenner to share a seven-minute story accusing Booker and his security of aggressively confronting her inside a club. The incident allegedly occurred during a Chase Sapphire Reserve event at Delilah in Montauk, where Booker was spotted alongside supermodel Irina Shayk.

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According to the TikTok creator, who didn’t identify Shayk standing next to him, she snapped a photo of the NBA star to send to her husband, who is a basketball fan. She claims Booker immediately noticed the attempt and reacted with sudden hostility.

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“And he starts yelling at me. He goes, ‘did you f—— just take a picture of me?’ And he’s going off the rails,” she alleged in her video. “Like, I just wasn’t really in the mood to deal with this man yelling at me so I was like no I didn’t take a picture… If he said it in a calm way I probably would have been like, yeah, I did. And he’d be like, ‘do you mind deleting it,’ and then I would’ve… But he started yelling at me, and I was so taken aback.”

She claimed the situation escalated as she attempted to step away, alleging Booker and an associate, like a bodyguard or a friend, followed her. The other person allegedly got physically aggressive.

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“And I guess he sent his friend as a bodyguard to do the dirty work because his guy starts yelling at me as well. He’s like, ‘you need to delete it right now, delete it, delete it, or else I’m gonna get you kicked out,'” she recounted. “Then this man starts getting aggressive. He is grabbing my shoulder, squeezing it, like touching me… my friend literally put her body between us because he wouldn’t stop touching me.”

She ultimately deleted the photo from her phone, including from her “Recently Deleted” folder, while standing in front of them. She noted that the interaction left a very bad taste in her mouth. Even Booker, or his associate, apparently apologized, she called it fake.

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Devin Booker’s romance rumors with Irina Shayk take over Hamptons

The confrontation claims come right as Devin Booker’s personal life takes center stage across celebrity news outlets. The famous pop culture account Deuxmoi initially sparked romance speculation after sharing photos allegedly showing Booker and the 40-year-old supermodel Irina Shayk leaving a coffee date at Tutto Caffe in East Hampton. Sources close to them later confirmed to the media that the pair are officially dating after being introduced by mutual friends.

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The TikTok creator confirmed there was a woman with him in the club but didn’t know who she was. Yet she speculated that Booker’s extreme reaction sprang from wanting to keep his evening with Shayk out of the public eye, as photos of the two began circulating online the next morning.

The latest rumors mark Booker’s most prominent relationship since his split from Kendall Jenner. Earlier in the 2025-26 season, his social media interactions with Kendall had sparked speculation that the exes were back together.

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Meanwhile, Shayk, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper and previously had a brief connection with Tom Brady, continues to balance major modeling commitments alongside her new connection with the 29-year-old guard. Neither Booker nor his representatives have publicly responded to the TikTok creator’s allegations or the romance rumors.