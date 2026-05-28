“Won’t Be Able to Play Basketball..”: Luka Doncic Explains Why He Started His Company After Partnership With $136 Billion Giant

It’s always better to chalk out long-term plans. That’s exactly what Luka Doncic did when he launched 77X earlier this year. The 27-year-old LA Lakers star is going to be around the NBA for a while, for sure. But after that? This is where his brand comes into the picture.

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In a recent Instagram post, Luka collaborated with 19-year-old model Kheris Rogers. Doncic taught Rogers how to make a bucket. Meanwhile, Rogers had a few intriguing questions for the Slovenian. She asked him, “Why would you want to start a business?” Without a blink, Doncic responded.

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“Obviously, I have a great team behind 77X with partners like Shopify. They help me a lot so I can focus on basketball and do business at the same time,” he said. “You know, there’s a lot of fans around the world. We build something like this. You have trick shots, you have merchandise, you have a lot of things you can do around here. I won’t be able to play basketball my whole life. So this is the reason too. I want to do something else.”

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Luka Doncic partnered with the $136 billion giant Shopify to bring 77X to life. Moreover, he realizes that he won’t be playing basketball forever. Therefore, his brand could be a way for him to stay connected to the sport through his fans. Meanwhile, Kheris added another question: “Was it always a thought in your head that you wanted to start a company?”

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Doncic replied, “I mean, obviously not. When I was younger, I just wanted to play basketball. But when you mature a little bit, you want to start your own business. There’s a lot in here, and it’s exciting to get to know it.”

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Many stories around the star say that he first touched a basketball when he was 7 months old. His mother bought him, and he formally started training in 2006 at the Union Olimpija Basketball School in Ljubljana. Luka was seven then. He is deeply connected with basketball, which goes without saying. Yet looking into the future, 77X seems like the only solution to keeping him aligned with the sport he has loved all his life.

Luka Doncic made 77x for his fans

Traditionally, athletes depend on different companies and social media platforms to handle their content, merchandise, and fan interactions. That means their audience is spread out, and they do not fully control the connection with fans. With 77X, Doncic wants to change that by bringing everything together in one place. His videos, stories, products, and fan experiences will all live under the same brand instead of being divided across platforms.

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The Fan Pass is the center of this idea. Fans can get exclusive access, help shape future merchandise, and become part of Doncic’s creative world more instantly. Instead of only watching highlights on game nights, supporters can stay connected all the time. At the same time, 77X gives Luka full ownership of how he connects with his massive global fanbase.

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“My fans mean everything to me,” Doncic said during the brand launch weeks before the 2026 All-Star. “They’ve supported me at every step. With 77X and Fan Pass, I want to bring them in closer and give them a chance to create and build this with me. Not just watch it happen, but to be a part of it.”

So, for the love of the game and keeping his fans in mind, Luka Doncic shook hands with Shopify. Yet his vision was long-term. When he stops playing, then 77X will be his outlet to stay connected.