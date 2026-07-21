“Won’t Be Tolerating”: Draymond Green Fires Back After Backlash Over His Proposed Role if LeBron James Joins the Warriors

Draymond Green has taken significant steps to bring free agent LeBron James to the Bay Area. It involves giving up his number 23 jersey, declining his player option, and even a “crazy” pitch, so Bron joins the Warriors. Recently, the 14-year veteran even discussed a change in role, which drew some flak from netizens.

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However, on his podcast, Green doubled down on the take of being a corner three specialist. The former DPOY explained he won’t have a problem with pick-and-roll offense, but with LeBron James and Stephen Curry together, finding another role is a requirement. On Threads, Green suggested, “I’d become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever.”

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“PJ Tucker probably led the NBA according to three-point shooting percentage for maybe six years in a row,” Green said on his podcast. “Dude was shooting like 56% from corner three at times throughout his career, so incredible, incredible corner three-point shooter. Won’t be tolerating any PJ Tucker corner three-point shooting disrespect here.

“If you got LeBron James and Steph Curry in a pick and roll, you better go find a role… And so, if those two guys are in pick and roll, for me, the most valuable spot’s going to be in the corner.”

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Draymond Green was very clear that he can still contribute with pick-and-roll. But if LeBron James joins, his IQ and excellence in distributing will make it easier for him to shoot from the corner.

“And so for me, I know what spot would be open is the corner. So you go to the corner, and you knock them down. That’s what I was getting at.”

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The fans previously trolled Green because his stats were nowhere near PJ Tucker’s. Outside shooting has never been Green’s biggest strength, as he has topped 32.6% from 3-point range only once over the past 10 seasons. His best long-range season came in 2023-24, when he converted 39.5% of his attempts.

During his three full seasons in Houston, alongside James Harden, PJ Tucker shot almost 40% from the arc between 2017 and 2021. He even led the NBA in corner 3s each season, including making 109 corner 3s in 2018-19.

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The former NBA champion also had highly efficient stretches in the 2019-20 season with the Houston Rockets, when his percentages spiked past 50%.

Maybe Draymond Green starts working in the off-season and actually produces efficient numbers from corner three. Now, his efforts in the summer have been instrumental.

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Green had also declined his nearly $28 million player option for the 2026-27 season to become an unrestricted free agent. This helps the Warriors find more salary-cap flexibility to lure LeBron James.

Green even hinted that he would switch to No.5, and so Bron can take No.23. Let’s not forget his pitch to LeBron James during their trip together. They had a golf outing in Puerto Rico, and the Warriors star revealed the pitch was delivered.

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“And so there’s that. Of course, I did that. And of course, the pitch was crazy. I think I’m pretty decent at it.”

So, Green is leaving no stone unturned if LeBron James joins the Golden State.