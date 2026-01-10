“Worries Me”: Visibly Shaken Doc Rivers Issues Strong Statement on Minneapolis ICE Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks landed in Los Angeles to face the LA Lakers on January 9. But before the important East vs. West matchup, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had a word with the media. He took a few minutes to address the pressing matter of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by U.S. ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.

“What happened in Minnesota was a straight-up murder in my opinion, and it’s awful,” Doc Rivers said. “This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad.” He further added, “The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty.”

Doc Rivers further says the issue goes beyond politics and is about race. He believes the system is unfairly targeting brown people and that everyone should be upset. Thus, he urges people to speak up because what is happening is wrong. “The only thing we can do right now is keep speaking up because it doesn’t seem like they care, and that’s troublesome.”

The Bucks HC noted, “I keep thinking about kids, and when I grew up, the President was always the role model. I think about that and the effect of being a bully, lying. How is that good for our kids? That worries me for our future.”

Previously, on Oct. 11, Coach Rivers spoke about ICE arrests. The Chicago native spoke to the media before the Bucks vs. Bulls preseason slate at the United Center. Openly addressing his disappointment and anger about the mass arrests by ICE in Chicago, Doc said: “It bothers me, I’m trying…that’s not this country. That’s not what we’re about.”

Now, let’s understand the two instances that have clearly broken Rivers’ heart.

What has ICE done to strike Doc Rivers’ concern?

Let’s start with the most recent one. January 7, South Minneapolis. An ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation, and officials disagree over what happened. Local leaders, including the mayor and governor, have challenged ICE’s account, calling for investigations. As a result, Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday due to safety concerns, and vigils and protests have been held across the state for Good.

Since early October, ICE raids in and around Chicago have escalated. Meanwhile, protests have intensified, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy members of the Texas National Guard to the city. Rivers is a Chicago native raised in Maywood, Illinois. Moreover, Maywood sits near Broadview, home to an ICE processing facility, which has remained a focal point for ongoing protests there.

Therefore, Doc Rivers framed his remarks as a civic concern rooted in race and leadership. He criticized ICE actions, questioned accountability, and urged public engagement. Meanwhile, he warned about the example set for children and the nation. Rivers called for scrutiny, unity, and continued dialogue as investigations and protests continue.