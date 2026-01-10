“Worries Me”: Visibly Shaken Doc Rivers Issues Strong Statement on Minneapolis ICE Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks landed in Los Angeles to face the LA Lakers on January 9. But before the important East vs. West matchup, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had a word with the media. He took a few minutes to address the pressing matter of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by U.S. ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“What happened in Minnesota was a straight-up murder in my opinion, and it’s awful,” Doc Rivers said. “This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad.” He further added, “The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty.”
Doc Rivers further says the issue goes beyond politics and is about race. He believes the system is unfairly targeting brown people and that everyone should be upset. Thus, he urges people to speak up because what is happening is wrong. “The only thing we can do right now is keep speaking up because it doesn’t seem like they care, and that’s troublesome.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bucks HC noted, “I keep thinking about kids, and when I grew up, the President was always the role model. I think about that and the effect of being a bully, lying. How is that good for our kids? That worries me for our future.”
i asked doc rivers how he felt about the state of our country. he had thoughts.
video via @bucks pic.twitter.com/cBRLuMPS8P
— claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 10, 2026
Previously, on Oct. 11, Coach Rivers spoke about ICE arrests. The Chicago native spoke to the media before the Bucks vs. Bulls preseason slate at the United Center. Openly addressing his disappointment and anger about the mass arrests by ICE in Chicago, Doc said: “It bothers me, I’m trying…that’s not this country. That’s not what we’re about.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Now, let’s understand the two instances that have clearly broken Rivers’ heart.
ADVERTISEMENT
What has ICE done to strike Doc Rivers’ concern?
Let’s start with the most recent one. January 7, South Minneapolis. An ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation, and officials disagree over what happened. Local leaders, including the mayor and governor, have challenged ICE’s account, calling for investigations. As a result, Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday due to safety concerns, and vigils and protests have been held across the state for Good.
Since early October, ICE raids in and around Chicago have escalated. Meanwhile, protests have intensified, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy members of the Texas National Guard to the city. Rivers is a Chicago native raised in Maywood, Illinois. Moreover, Maywood sits near Broadview, home to an ICE processing facility, which has remained a focal point for ongoing protests there.
Top Stories
Steve Kerr Explains the Problem With Jonathan Kuminga After Tanking His Trade Value
Is Victor Wembanyama Dating Khloe Kardashian? Fact-Checking Viral Post About Spurs Star
Timberwolves Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Renee Nicole Good After Tragic Death at 37
Lakers Legend Calls Out Luka Doncic’s Concerning Habit After Bucks Loss
Did Draymond Green Have a Secret Son? Fact-Checking High School Player’s Viral Claim
Therefore, Doc Rivers framed his remarks as a civic concern rooted in race and leadership. He criticized ICE actions, questioned accountability, and urged public engagement. Meanwhile, he warned about the example set for children and the nation. Rivers called for scrutiny, unity, and continued dialogue as investigations and protests continue.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT