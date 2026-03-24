“Just Shut Down Steph”: Heartbroken Warriors Fans Make Demand Clear After Moses Moody Injury Update

One promising dunk attempt has ended Moses Moody’s season and plunged the Golden State Warriors deeper into their nightmarish campaign.

Just when we thought that this season couldn’t get any worse for the Golden State Warriors, fate takes it up like a challenge. The Dubs have faced a fresh setback as their young guard, Moses Moody, will be spending months on the sidelines following his injury in their overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Moody has been diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon. For now, the worst part about this update is that his career-best season is over within the blink of an eye, and the Warriors find themselves in much deeper trouble with injury issues piling up with every single game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened in overtime with 1:13 left on the clock when Moody stole the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg and went up for an open dunk. However, while coming down, his left knee buckled, and as a result, he was seen sprawling on the ground. He couldn’t get back on his feet and was stretchered out, highlighting the severity of the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was waiting for results from the medical team, but he also understood the severity of the injury.”We don’t know what it is, but it sure looked bad,” Kerr said. “Just hoping for the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the injury news broke in the media, sports medicine physician Brian Sutterer predicted that this would be a patellar tendon rupture. “This isn’t like a limb-threatening sort of an injury, but absolutely something that’s going to require surgery and could start to creep into next season,” Sutterer said. “It will definitely keep him out at the start of next season, but oftentimes this is a nine-month, potentially year-long recovery for a basketball player.”

Following this update, the fans are heartbroken and distraught, while some of them feel the season is well and truly over for the Dubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors fans make demands clear around Stephen Curry following Moses Moody injury update

The Golden State Warriors have been plagued with injuries this season, with Moses Moody being the latest player to join the long list. He becomes the second player behind Jimmy Butler to get ruled out of the remainder of the 2025-26 season. So with this news, the Dub Nation are done with this season as most of them demand the Warriors team management not to rush Stephen Curry back into action, who is facing his own challenges with a lingering knee injury. He has missed 22 games on the bounce with a knee concern, commonly known as runner’s knee.

“This season is cursed, just shut down Steph for the rest of the season bro,” an emotional Warriors fan requested that the team management not rush Curry back into action and forget about the ongoing season, as they believe that the season is cursed with Moody’s injury update. Overall, the Warriors have suffered multiple injury problems throughout the season, which has affected their results and their position in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“Just shut down Steph Curry, it’s not worth it at all. Let Steph Curry rest and healed up for next season,” another member of the Dub Nation has reiterated the same emotion as many of them want Curry to be fully rested and healthy for the next season rather than rushing back into fitness for the ongoing season. The fans are emotional, and with Moody’s update, they have probably given up on any hope that they had for this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Woke up heartbroken! Yea shut Steph and Melt down!” another netizen shared their thoughts following Moody’s injury revelation. This is a common sentiment among the fans to keep Stephen Curry well protected and ready for next season, hoping that they may get a couple of trades in during the summer. Along with Curry, this netizen also wants the management to protect De’Anthony Melton, who has been pretty consistent for the Dubs while missing a bunch of games. The 27-year-old guard has only featured in 41 games this season out of 72 possible appearances, mainly due to several injury concerns.

“This sounds worse than an ACL. Prayers,” another user simply sent prayers for Moody and shared their worry around his injury. The user here probably has a point, as in patellar tension rupture, one cannot put weight on or even extend the knee, which can lead to massive knee instability and pain. While even an ACL rupture is also painful, the patellar tendon rupture often turns into a more severe concern and also requires much more complex surgical intervention. Victor Oladipo, who was an NBA first-team and All-Star before a similar injury, was nothing close to the same on his return. However, players like Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Karl-Anthony Towns have also suffered issues with their patella and have recovered with flying colors.

“I’m so heartbroken for Moses, he worked hard to come back after missing 10 games and now he’ll be out for so long this doesn’t make sense at all,” another distraught fan highlighted how it has been a season of struggle for Moody despite being his career year in the league. He missed 10 games on the trot due to a wrist injury and delivered a sensational performance of 23 points and three steals, only to suffer a season-ending injury while performing a dunk. It has been that kind of season for the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors and Steve Kerr will have to somehow put this behind and look forward. They currently hold the 10th spot in the Western Conference and have confirmed their spot for the Play-In tournament. So they will have to find ways to keep pushing forward, and if Curry recovers by that time, then they will have an outside chance in what has been an extremely wretched campaign.