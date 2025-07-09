“Worse Than Angel Reese”: Bronny James’ Performance Baffles Fans Before Record-Setting Cooper Flagg Game

Bronny James made his highly anticipated Summer League debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, but what was expected to be a highlight-reel moment turned into a viral spectacle—for all the wrong reasons. Hype was through the roof for his July 8 clash against the San Antonio Spurs, but by the final buzzer, Bronny’s stat line was flatter than a basketball left out in the Nevada heat. Just two days ahead of the most anticipated Summer League matchup in history—his upcoming showdown against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks—Bronny’s rough start had fans wondering: is the hype writing checks his jump shot can’t cash?

The Lakers managed to edge out an 89–88 win, but Bronny’s contribution barely registered. In 15 minutes, he scored just 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting, missed both his three-point attempts, committed three turnovers, and recorded a -1 plus-minus. He also infamously airballed a wide-open one-foot layup—an error that instantly lit up social media.

While Bronny’s box score was more haunting than helpful, other Lakers picked up the slack—Dalton Knecht (25 PTS) and Darius Bazley (27 PTS) lit it up, while David Jones-Garcia dropped a cool 25 for the Spurs. But all eyes were on Bronny. And unfortunately, so were the memes.

Here’s where things get wild: despite Bronny’s underwhelming debut, the Lakers vs Mavericks Summer League matchup on July 10 has shattered all ticket price records. According to TickPick and @NBACentral, the average ticket price is now $201—the most expensive Summer League ticket in NBA history. Read that again. That’s the average.

It’s not just a game—it’s a preview of the NBA’s future, with Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks’ generational No. 1 pick, facing off against LeBron’s heir apparent. ESPN is airing it live at 8 PM ET, and Kevin Garnett himself dubbed it “crazy energy.”

For most rookies, a quiet debut might pass unnoticed. But when your last name is James, every misstep is magnified. And when fans are shelling out record prices to watch you play, even Summer League feels like a trial by fire.

Fans react with brutal humor against Bronny James

“Mad respect for the announcer not busting out in laughter.” Back in the day, Chick Hearn would’ve invented a new insult on the spot. The Lakers legend, who literally coined the term “air ball,” never held back on bad plays. And Johnny Most? He called players everything from “crybabies” to “frauds” with a Boston accent that could melt a steel beam.

Even modern-day announcers like Craig Ackerman (Rockets) have taken jabs during live games—he once roasted Drake and Fred VanVleet’s beef mid-broadcast. That Lakers play-by-play guy deserves a raise for not bursting into flames calling that Bronny miss.

“He traveled before air balling 😭” Let’s be real—traveling runs in the James family like wine in Napa. LeBron has committed some of the most meme-worthy travels in NBA history. That time he walked halfway to the bench before dribbling? Even he called it the “worst travel” of his life. So when Bronny shuffled his feet and then air-balled a layup, fans saw the genetic pattern. If LeBron needed a passport for some of those moves, Bronny just booked a round-trip.

“Only worse than Angel cause he didn’t get his own mebound.” Time for a lesson in hoop slang: a “mewbound” is when a player snags their own miss and puts it back. It’s not on the stat sheet, but it’s pure hustle and grit. And here’s the kicker—Angel Reese does that on the regular. She’s a WNBA All-Star and a rebounding machine, averaging 13.1 RPG. So, the joke here? Bronny couldn’t do what Angel would’ve done with her eyes closed.

Let’s not forget—Reese catches flak not because of her skill (which is elite), but due to misogynoir and unfair criticism of her demeanor. So while this jab seems harsh, it’s actually a nod to her grind.

via Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I bet LeBron won’t throw anymore shade again.” Before the draft, LeBron appeared to throw subtle shade at the Spurs, reportedly unhappy that they were linked to Bronny. The implication? LeBron didn’t want his son in San Antonio, and fans suspected he tried to steer him elsewhere—like the Lakers. Now, after Bronny’s performance, some are saying the King may have spoken too soon. The “shade saga” feels like it backfired, with fans calling Bronny a Laker by family design, not team fit.

Was it a master plan? Or just LeBron pulling a few emotional strings? Either way, the performance didn’t do his case any favors.

“This Is a Summer League Game, Not a Trial by Fire!” Let’s not lose perspective. Bronny is still a 19-year-old rookie who’s just weeks into playing at this level. Expectations were sky-high—maybe too high, especially given the last name stitched on his jersey. Even though his stat line looked like the second half of a bad password (1-5-0-0-1), we’re still in July. Summer League is about development, not domination. And to his credit, Bronny did flash some defensive hustle with two steals and a few plays that showed basketball IQ. That matters more than social media will let on.

But basketball is brutal. It’s not just a game anymore—it’s a generational collision. On one side, Cooper Flagg, the Duke standout and No. 1 pick who’s already being dubbed the league’s next great white hope. On the other, Bronny James, trying to carve out his own legacy in the shadow of basketball royalty.

July 8 might’ve been a stumble. But July 10? It could be the start of a redemption arc. The lights are bright. The expectations are heavy. The ticket prices are insane. But if Bronny James wants to silence the noise, there’s only one way to do it—show up on the court.