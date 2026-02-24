“Worst Hotels in the League”: Draymond Green Backs Anthony Edwards’ Memphis Claim After Warriors Incident

The can of worms between the Warriors and Grizzlies is best left closed till the next matchup. But the Warriors and the city of Memphis? The hospitality industry in Memphis is under fire from some of the NBA’s biggest stars. After a viral critique from Anthony Edwards made it everyone’s problem, Draymond Green was seemingly possessed by Charles Barkley (who, by the way, has made similar comments before). Because even he had to become a notorious city-hater after the experience he and his teammates had in Memphis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s nothing recent. It’s not even when Anthony Edwards was in the league. This dates back to when Andrew Bogut was Green and Stephen Curry’s teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing Ant’s comments on his podcast, Draymond Green went as far as to label the city’s accommodations as the absolute bottom of the league’s hierarchy. “Here’s what I’ll say. Memphis definitely has the worst hotels in the league. No question. They just don’t have the bigger brand hotels like all the rest of the NBA cities do.”

Dray’s a big advocate for demanding the NBA provide better accommodations for visiting teams. But this feels a little different from him asking for ice baths in the visitors’ locker room. It sounds like the Warriors have stayed in one of Memphis’ legendary haunted hotels to have an unexplainable experience too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had an issue there where we used to stay at one hotel in Memphis, and this dates back,” Green revealed, referring to Bogut’s Dub era from 2012 to 2016. “We stopped staying there because their sprinklers just went off for no reason in the room and, like, drenched all of Andrew Bogut’s stuff. Like the sprinkler system, like it was a fire, just went off. Drenched all Bogut’s stuff and they didn’t want to do anything about it. So, we switched hotels then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The criticism isn’t just about a lack of luxury; for the Warriors, it once became a logistical disaster. The situation seemingly forced them to blackball a certain hotel. Yet Dray tried hard to keep his connections to Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis’ reputation precedes it in the NBA

Memphis is one of the cities after San Antonio, New York, Galveston, and San Francisco, that has invited Charles Barkley’s critique. Last year, Stephen A. Smith revealed that players like Jimmy Butler were also reluctant to stay in Memphis.

But no one took it seriously until Anthony Edwards spoke about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, especially when we go to Memphis,” Edwards responded to a question about road trips on Sundae Conversation. “I’d be like, damn, the hotels ain’t nothing in Memphis. That s— be dirty. I walked into a Memphis hotel one time and it had stains and s— on the bed.”

Green corroborated AntMan’s blunt assessment. While NBA road trips are typically associated with luxury, both players suggest that Memphis remains a glaring exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Draymond Green offered a little grace when he admitted the situation has “gotten a little better” in recent years. He still has to check the sheets for stains and he misses the pampering of a spa and room service every time he’s in Memphis.

And maybe the league takes note of this. As the Grizzlies continue to build a powerhouse on the court, their city’s hotels may need to follow suit to overturn the label of the league’s most avoided destination.