“Worst Watch of All-Time”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Move on Devin Booker Has NBA Community Demanding Action

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out the Phoenix Suns with a 131-122 win in Game 4, completing a first-round sweep. But instead of celebrating, much of the conversation centered on a controversial moment involving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker that left fans furious.

The moment came in the fourth quarter with Oklahoma City leading 116-104. In a clip that quickly went viral, the Thunder’s guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to hook or grab Booker while fighting through contact. On replay, it looked like Gilgeous-Alexander initiated the contact.

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The officials instead called the foul on Booker, a decision that immediately confused and angered fans who believed the wrong player was penalized. At a moment when Phoenix was trying to build momentum, the whistle flipped a potential stop into free throws, effectively halting any late push.

This perception around Gilgeous-Alexander is not new. Across the league, there has been a growing belief that his ability to draw fouls consistently puts defenders in difficult positions, especially in high-contact situations.

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That frustration boiled over during the series itself, with Suns forward Dillon Brooks openly criticizing Oklahoma City’s style. Brooks labeled the Thunder as “foul baiters” and questioned how often Gilgeous-Alexander gets the benefit of the whistle, adding another layer to an already tense matchup.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points and consistently got to the line, a pattern that has become central to how defenses try to contain him. While effective, it continues to fuel debate about how those calls are earned and officiated.

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This frustration had been building throughout the series for Booker. In Game 2, he was hit with a technical foul after arguing with officials, a moment that reflected how tense things had already become.

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Booker even called out referee James Williams by name, which led to a $35,000 fine. Later, the league rescinded the technical foul, only adding to the perception that the situation had been mishandled.

By Game 4, that frustration was impossible to miss, and this time, fans were firmly on his side.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces fans’ wrath

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another composed performance, finishing with 31 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Just two days after dropping 42, he once again showed why he is the engine behind Oklahoma City’s success. Yet despite the efficiency, the spotlight remained on that fourth-quarter sequence with Booker.

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Fans reacted very strongly after the incident, and some comments showed extreme anger. One fan said, “Someone needs to break this fucker’s knee caps, my god he’s the worst watch of all time.” This kind of reaction shows how frustrated fans felt. They are not literally asking for harm, but they are expressing how much they dislike watching his style of play and the calls he gets.

Another moment added to the tension early in the game. A fan pointed out, “Dillon Brooks given a technical 3 minutes into the game for shoving SGA after the whistle.” This suggests that emotions were already high from the start, and players like Dillon Brooks were reacting physically, possibly because they felt the calls were unfair.

Many fans also focused directly on the way Shai gets foul calls. One comment said, “SGA’s whistle is DIA—-L 😂”. It’s pretty clear that fans believe he gets too many favorable calls from referees, and it feels excessive or unfair to them.

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Some reactions even mentioned specific plays. One fan wrote, “Shai is even flopping and getting calls on defense now!! 😂😂 Tony Brothers motions that he threw an elbow, but the replay confirms that he is lying. “Shai might’ve sold it” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” This shows that fans think he is exaggerating contact not just on offense, but also on defense, and that referees might be getting influenced by it.

Finally, one comment showed how personal they took the entire thing. A fan said, “I have never actually hated a basketball player before until him.”

The Thunder move on, but the conversation is not going anywhere. With Oklahoma City advancing, every whistle involving Gilgeous-Alexander in the next round will be under even greater scrutiny.