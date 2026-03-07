“Would Be Still Lying on Floor”: Lakers Announcer Seemingly Takes Dig at LeBron James During Pacers Game

Did LeBron James just suffer from friendly fire? It might be the case, as during the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers game, Stu Lantz made a questionable comment. It came after Pacers’ TJ McConnell appeared to take a hard hit from Jaxson Hayes. The savvy point guard immediately got up to his feet to continue playing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reacting to McConnell’s actions, Lantz said, “I know guys in this league they would be still lying on the floor. McConnell is up so fast ready to play, he’s a competitor”. A Luka Doncic fan on X interpreted it as a “subtle shot” at LeBron James. Recency may have played a part into is.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akron Hammer suffered an elbow injury against the Nuggets. During the sequence, the four-time MVP remained on the ground, grunting in pain. Many fans speculated that James was faking his injury. Many fans hence agreed with the deduction. One comment even read, “I said the same thing right before Stu. Told my son LeBron would still be down”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that doesn’t seem to be true. The 41-year-old wasn’t able to suit up against the Indiana Pacers tonight due to the ailment he suffered against the Nuggets.

As for Lantz’s comments, they weren’t necessarily directed toward LeBron James. It spoke about the general state of the NBA. Fans have complained about excessive ‘flopping’ ruining the game’s integrity. At times, staying down for longer could be wise. It gives officials a chance to look at the play again to examine whether it meets the criteria for a possible flagrant foul.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in this particular instance, it doesn’t look like LeBron James was the target of some criticism. He genuinely suffered an injury against the Nuggets. In spite of that, the 41-year-old briefly returned to attempt a late comeback. Once the game slipped, James exited the game due to lingering discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ Redick offers a positive LeBron James update

James was in visible pain upon landing on his left elbow against the Nuggets. In his brief return during the same quarter, the Akron Hammer delivered a few assists. But once he made an exit again, concerns sparked about it possibly being a long-term ailment. Well, head coach JJ Redick offered some ease with his update.

“LeBron has a contusion. He’s a little banged up, but we think he’ll be available for Sunday. DA is day-to-day. With Maxi, we went ahead and got imaging this morning. Very favorable. So he’s also day-to-day,” Redick said about the injured players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health is paramount to the Lakers’ championship hopes. Since the season resumed, the team has shown improvements in key areas such as shooting and defense. Although there’s doubts about LeBron James’ future, the Lakers need his presence if they are serious about competing for the championship.

Even in Year 23, LeBron James has provided the Lakers with efficient output. He isn’t as imposing as in his prime. But just his experience and basketball IQ help smooth operations. It’s great news that James won’t be out for long. The Lakers are just starting to click, and being fully healthy could be a game-changer to finish the regular season.