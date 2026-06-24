Lakers Ready to Trade LeBron James for $91 Million Cavs Star After Handing Austin Reaves Historic Extension Per Insider

The Lakers’ search for a center has become one of the NBA offseason’s biggest storylines. Ever since Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, the franchise has been linked to a long list of frontcourt targets as Rob Pelinka looks for the type of rim-running big man who has traditionally thrived alongside the Slovenian superstar.

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That pursuit took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when ESPN insider Brian Windhorst floated a scenario involving LeBron James and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst suggested Los Angeles would have significant interest in a sign-and-trade framework if Cleveland were willing to discuss Allen.

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“There is a thought process out there in Los Angeles, and I think if the Cavs were interested in this, the Lakers would sit up in attention right now, that they would sign and trade LeBron for Jarrett Allen.”

Windhorst was not reporting active negotiations between the two teams. Instead, he described what he called a “thought process” inside Los Angeles as the Lakers continue evaluating ways to land a high-level center around Doncic.

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“And I think if the Cavs were willing to do that, they could have LeBron,” Windhorst continued. “Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would kill for Jarrett Allen. They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second.”

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The interest is easy to understand. Since acquiring Doncic, the Lakers have prioritized finding the type of center who can protect the rim, rebound at a high level and thrive as a pick-and-roll finisher. Allen checks all three boxes.

The Cavaliers big man is coming off another highly efficient season and remains one of the league’s premier lob threats. His game mirrors the archetype that helped Doncic reach the NBA Finals in Dallas alongside Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, two rim-running centers who flourished playing off the five-time All-Star’s playmaking.

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Allen’s value extends beyond offense. The former All-Star remains one of the NBA’s most reliable interior defenders and rebounders, making him an ideal fit for a Lakers team that struggled to consistently control the paint during its playoff exit.

The challenge, however, is convincing Cleveland to part with him. Allen is under contract through the 2028-29 season on a deal worth roughly $28 million annually, one of the league’s more team-friendly contracts for a starting-caliber center. Cavaliers president Koby Altman recently described Allen and Evan Mobley as a defensive “cheat code,” reinforcing how highly the organization values its frontcourt foundation.

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There are also significant financial hurdles. Cleveland currently projects near the NBA’s tax-apron restrictions, meaning any LeBron sign-and-trade would require additional maneuvering beyond a simple one-for-one swap. That reality is one reason the scenario remains far more theoretical than imminent.

LeBron’s future remains the wildcard. While league expectation continues to lean toward a return to Los Angeles, the four-time MVP entered free agency without a firm commitment in place. Windhorst’s scenario also depends on James wanting a Cleveland reunion, something that has fueled speculation for years but has never progressed beyond the discussion stage.

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Austin Reaves Agrees to New Lakers Deal

The second point in the Lakers’ target has been finalized. According to Shams Charania on Wednesday, Austin Reaves is set to sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract with the Purple and Gold after he declined his $14.9 million player option. The deal reportedly includes a player option for the 2029-30 season.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reaves reportedly won’t formally sign the contract until after the Lakers finish their initial free-agency business. Until then, the Lakers can operate using his much smaller cap hold, around $20.9 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, instead of the first-year salary of his new max contract. That gives Rob Pelinka extra room to pursue trades, sign free agents, or absorb salary before the new deal hits the books.

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The new contract averages about $46.5 million annually. That’s a massive jump from his previous deal and effectively locks him in as one of the franchise’s cornerstone salaries – for a player that went undrafted – alongside Luka. He reportedly had suitors, with the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks among the interested parties.

The timing of Reaves’ agreement is particularly important because it allows the Lakers to continue exploring the center market without sacrificing flexibility. Whether that ultimately leads to a pursuit of Allen remains unclear, but Windhorst’s comments offered a revealing glimpse into how highly Los Angeles values the Cavaliers big man as it continues building around Doncic.