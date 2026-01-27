“Would Have a Statue”: Jayson Tatum Makes Stunning Claim About Grizzlies, Puts Ja Morant to Shame

The Boston Celtics own 18 NBA titles. A team with such history and legacy has produced not one but endless legends. One could say that the Celtics have given players who have shaped the game of basketball. Therefore, any hooper who plays for that iconic green jersey and the shamrock logo feels the pressure to live up to the legacy. Jayson Tatum best described the scenario on the Pivot Podcast.

Tatum shared that franchise legends like Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett, and others often return and remind the locker room what greatness looks like. Specifically, voices tied to the 1986 title set the bar. Because every one of them owns rings, the message lands harder. And history becomes pressure. It fuels pride and accountability.

Now, a one-time NBA champion himself, JT added, “So as you strive to be a great player, it’s like if the career I had right now, if I had it with the Grizzlies, I would have a statue outside the arena.”

Imago Image Credits – IMAGN

Compared to the Boston Celtics‘ 18 rings, the Memphis Grizzlies’ trophy cabinet stands empty. Well, Ja Morant, across 7, has never reached the NBA Finals despite 5 playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Tatum has experienced losing in the Conference Finals in his third season. He also lost the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And ultimately won the NBA title in 2024.

Moreover, Tatum framed legacy as the real opponent in Boston. Therefore, chasing Larry Bird means meeting a championship-driven standard. Comparisons naturally extend to Bill Russell, John Havlicek, and Kevin McHale, all defined by rings. Meanwhile, individual excellence feels incomplete without titles. “You don’t want to be remembered as that guy or that team that never got it done,” he added.

Now, Jayson Tatum has been out of basketball action for 8 months since his ACL injury in May 2025, during the playoffs against the New York Knicks. Amidst the legacy conversation, the 27-year-old forward also shared an emotional retirement confession.

Retirement was on the table for Jayson Tatum after the ACL injury

Jayson Tatum revealed that one of his immediate concerns after the injury was whether it could end his career. “Sitting in that doctor’s office, and seeing the doctor put that MRI scan and seeing that line through my tendon, I just remember sitting there and I broke down crying,” Tatum shared.

“And I remember saying like, ‘man, I can’t do this.’ Because I just knew how hard it was going to be, and I felt like this was the best version of Jayson Tatum he has ever been. And now it’s like, ‘damn, I got to start over.’ And I remember saying, ‘I can’t do this.'”

Imago Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA;Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

At present, the Boston Celtics are 2nd in the East with a 29-17 record. The voices in the league believed that they would tumble down because of JT’s absence. However, Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown silenced all the noise. Meanwhile, Tatum, despite the front office’s caution, has been adamant to make a comeback this season. The star has continued working out, and well, his demeanor feels optimistic.

Therefore, Jayson Tatum stands tall amidst legacy, an accomplished feat in the league, and a hopeful return to the floor. One thing is for sure: whenever Tatum graces the floor, he will be championship-ready.