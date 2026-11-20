As trade speculation begins heating up ahead of the February 11 deadline, Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis sits at the center of one of the NBA’s trickiest financial dilemmas. While ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith publicly urged the Golden State Warriors to pursue a blockbuster deal for the 10-time All-Star to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window, there’s some speculation that AD is setting himself up for an eventual return to Los Angeles. However, league insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon warned on The Hoop Collective podcast that Davis’ looming $62.8 million player option for the 2027–28 season creates a massive valuation standoff for any prospective team.

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Earning roughly $58 million during the 2026–27 season, the 33-year-old big man holds significant leverage over both Washington, which acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks in February, and any contender exploring a midseason acquisition. On The Hoop Collective, Windhorst questioned whether front offices would genuinely believe Davis and Klutch Sports would walk away from guaranteed max-level money if extension talks stall.

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“This contract that he’s got was arranged to put him in this opt-out in this exact situation. $63 million is a lot of money. And so the question is, do you enter into negotiations with Anthony Davis, whether you’re the Wizards now or you’re the team that wants to trade for him, and call a bluff that he will definitely opt out? I’m sure that’s what his representation, which is Klutch, is going to say: ‘Yeah, if you don’t agree to a deal with us, we’re going to say goodbye.’ But do we really, really believe he’s leaving $63 million?” Windhorst said.

Apart from an injury-prone history, AD also turns 34 in March. Most teams would hesitate to commit that much money to a player going into his late 30s.

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MacMahon echoed that concern, noting that while no team would want a disgruntled star in the locker room, rival executives place AD’s market value far below what his camp likely envisions on a multi-year commitment.

“Well, and then do you want an Anthony Davis who feels disrespected around? And the other thing is like, listen, a guy like Anthony Davis who’s been an All-Star a ton of times, All-NBA, won a championship, is a surefire Hall of Famer. Guys like that look at their $63 million player option and say, ‘Yeah, you know what? I’m willing to take less.’ But less is in the 50s. And I think teams are… look, you know, people I talked to are looking at that as, like, listen, if it’s three years, $120 [million], then hey, you know what, I’d be interested. But there’s a big gap between where teams value him and the kind of numbers that he thinks he’s worth. And I shouldn’t say the kind of numbers I believe he thinks he’s worth. Just to be clear, I haven’t, like, discussed this directly with him,” MacMahon added.

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Those financial hurdles stand in sharp contrast to the urgency Stephen A. Smith laid out, calling on Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to rescue The Brow from a struggling Washington squad.

Despite Davis averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while staying healthy. He had a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double in Wednesday’s 103-99 win over Toronto and another 30-point, 15-rebound stat line against the Pistons before that. Sadly, the Wizards remain near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, leaving both sides at a crossroads after agreeing to evaluate the pairing over the opening 20 to 30 games.

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The NBA fanbase speculates that AD would leave this unfavorable situation to take a buyout and rejoin the Lakers after 2027. Smith suggests something more radical and immediate.

Reacting on his YouTube show to Stephen Curry’s candid reflections on basketball mortality while the guard recovers from an oblique tear, Smith argued that pairing AD with Curry, Draymond Green, rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg, and a returning Jimmy Butler would instantly form a title-caliber roster.

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“I’m watching the Washington Wizards right now, and I’m watching Anthony Davis and his efforts amount to almost nothing because the Washington Wizards can’t seem to win a basketball game. And I’m of the mindset, you sure you shouldn’t try to get to Golden State? Because if I’m Anthony Davis and I’m looking at my own expiration date in my NBA career, I’d want to play with Steph Curry,” Smith said earlier this week.

Smith doubled down on the championship upside of that veteran core while acknowledging the health risks surrounding an aging roster in the Bay Area, where Butler and Moses Moody have both been sidelined and Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the sport.

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“You imagine Anthony Davis beside Draymond Green, especially now that you got Yaxel Lendeborg and a Steph Curry with a healthy Jimmy Butler coming back in January or February. Could you imagine what that could ultimately materialize into? What that could ultimately look like? Do you have any idea?” Smith continued.

“I’m talking about the Warriors with Draymond, with AD and Jimmy Butler coming back. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a championship squad. They’re old. They’re aging. I get it. It’s a championship squad. It’s a championship squad. They would be making one last run at the title. Yes, they would. But that’s all assuming that Steph Curry is on the court. Not that he’s off. He has to be on the court. Make no mistake about it.”

Even with Curry taking a team-friendly $116 million extension to give the Warriors long-term flexibility, any pursuit of AD will ultimately hinge on whether the superstar big man and his next front office can bridge the valuation gap identified by Windhorst and MacMahon.