“Would Honestly Trade This MVP”: Joel Embiid Ready to Give Up NBA Legacy for Health, Says NBA Coach

Jan 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid before action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The trophy didn’t end the chase. It changed the stakes. Years after finally reaching the top of the league individually, Joel Embiid now measures success by something far simpler. Availability in May and June.

Speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Embiid’s longtime trainer Drew Hanlen revealed the moment the 76ers star reframed his priorities following his 2023 MVP season. “I would honestly trade this MVP just for one healthy postseason run.”

That statement didn’t come from frustration. It came right after the celebration. The award satisfied a career goal, but it also confirmed the bigger one remained untouched.

Imago Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid practices before his team takes the court for a game against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Embiid cried when he won the award in 2023. For a player who began basketball at 15, the honor represented validation. However, it didn’t change his postseason reality.

He remains the only MVP winner to never reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The closest moment came in 2019 when Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater eliminated Philadelphia in the second round.

Since then, injuries have repeatedly interrupted playoff runs. Because of that pattern, the 76ers’ championship ceiling has always depended less on talent and more on health.

Even with Tyrese Maxey’s rise, the team’s fate still follows Embiid’s condition. For that reason, the organization has shifted toward caution this season while managing knee and shin soreness.

The Olympic sacrifice and the reset

Hanlen also described the turning point that led to Embiid’s current approach. The center played through physical issues during the Olympics while wearing a knee brace because he wanted to experience winning with a team.

“People know that he was kind of dragging himself through the Olympics.” Afterward, the recovery process looked extreme. For months, Embiid did no skill work at all. Instead, he focused entirely on conditioning, weight loss, and injury prevention.

That decision explained his slow start to the season. Preseason became his ramp-up period rather than preparation for peak performance.

Once his body responded, the results followed. During January, the 31-year-old averaged nearly 30 points per game while missing only three contests, two from back-to-backs. The 76ers still monitor soreness, but the objective is clear. Preserve him for the postseason.

Embiid’s mindset reflects a broader league pattern. Some great players chase awards to define their careers. Others reach a stage where availability outweighs accolades. Embiid has already experienced both sides, and the difference is shaping Philadelphia’s season strategy.

Because of that, All-Star selections and future MVP races now rank secondary for him. A healthy playoff run carries more value than historical comparisons. The meaning is simple. Philadelphia is no longer optimizing for regular-season dominance. It is optimizing for timing.

If the plan works, Embiid’s legacy will not be remembered for the MVP he would trade. It will be defined by whether his body finally cooperates when the playoffs arrive.