Jared McCain has built his NBA reputation on never hesitating when he gets an open look. That same fearlessness clearly carries over once he steps off the hardwood.

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Fresh off turning heads with his unfiltered personality in Oklahoma City, the rising guard seized a recent interview to make an audacious public play for chart-topping singer Tate McRae. He laid out a romantic, step-by-step evening designed to sweep the pop star off her feet.

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“If you’re listening, Tate, I would love to take you on a date,” McCain said in an interview with Cosmo Sports, pointing at the camera with a smirk on his face. “I’m picking her up. She’s probably staying at the Omni Hotel cuz that’s a nice hotel. I’m getting flowers. I’m finding out what her favorite flowers are some way somehow. Opening the car door, of course. I just want to go for a walk around Midtown, maybe downtown. Like, this is like sunset vibes.”

As he continued to answer the question, McCain’s entire first date plan unfolded. He was sure he’d like to take Tate McRae to dinner at Oklahoma’s Citizen House. The OKC star would leave a note in McRae’s room with flowers, and take her to listen to live music.

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That’s not nearly where the plans ended.

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“Maybe some Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand and just getting to know her. Maybe we grab some like ice cream, maybe sit down, watch the stars for a little bit. Hopefully that was good enough for a second date,” McCain said.

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This isn’t the first time McCain has publicly shown his admiration for the pop star. Back in September 2025, following surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the Thunder guard turned his hospital bed into a karaoke stage. Among the artists he sang during his post-surgery Instagram session was McRae, performing her song “Purple Lace Bra.” He even admitted that he couldn’t hit the high notes like the singer, making his latest attempt to win her over a continuation of an interest he’s displayed for some time.

His pitch to date Tate McRae has made one thing crystal clear: the OKC star has a ton of confidence. His overall aesthetic and fashion choices have often come into question online. But that’s just something that “doesn’t really bother” him. Here’s why.

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Jared McCain has always been one to challenge the traditional preconceived notions of masculinity. One of the most eye-catching aspects of his physical appearance is his flamboyant nail paint that he even brings to the court.

In his interview with Cosmo Sports, McCain explained that he started making TikToks and painting his nails during the COVID-19 pandemic. He then took the nail paint to court and had a brilliant game, but it didn’t come without ridicule.

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For most of his career now, McCain has been called “TikTok” by fans who ridicule him for his painted nails and tendency to make TikTok videos online. But that didn’t matter. After he had a great game with the nail paint on, everything changed.

“I played with the nail paint on, and I had a really good game, and I was like, ‘hold on, this might be the new thing’, and I kept doing it,” McCain said. “And I just kept doing it and having fun with it and not really caring.”

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At this point in his career, McCain has moved past the names he gets called. He explained that he’s been getting called the same things since his sophomore year, and so it doesn’t bother him anymore.

Rather, he sees it all as others trying to “project” their internal negativity on him. Regardless, he’s used to it all now and thinks it’s a “blessing” to even be talked about.