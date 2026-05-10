“Would Rather Trade for Embiid”: Insider Issues Statement on Celtics’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Dream

Every team wants at least one star to strengthen its core. Some teams want more stars to make their championship case stronger. But the Boston Celtics are different in that plot. Sure, they would want a fix for their roster after their first-round exit in the 2026 playoffs. They might not be chasing a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade like other teams for now, but he seems to be a realistic idea for the franchise.

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The math is simple here. Dallas is banking on a 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, and the Rockets, despite having an older Kevin Durant, have younger stars around him. Therefore, neither team would particularly go for a 31-year-old. “Boston’s a different story. The window with Tatum and Brown is comparable, I think, to the window with Giannis. You never know, but you could sell yourself on that,” ESPN insider Brian Windhorst shared on The Rich Eisen Show.

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This is where the real question pops up: do the Celtics tear apart the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown core? “Because if you’re still going to shoot the three, you’re not trading for Giannis. The guy doesn’t shoot threes. If you believe in your 40%, you’re going to accept your 40%. You’re going to shoot the three next year, you’re not trading for Giannis,” Windy added.

Here, Brian Windhorst draws a clear picture of the Celtics. The team is heavily dependent on three-point shooting. In fact, over the years, they’ve been the league’s highest-volume 3-point teams under Joe Mazzulla. They ranked first in made and attempted threes in recent seasons. Early in 2024-25, they led the NBA in both again. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t fit that picture. Because the Greek star’s career 3P% is 28.5%. And surprisingly, Joel Embiid exceeds him with 33.9%. “You’re more likely to trade for Embiid, which you wouldn’t do. I’m just saying, Embiid shoots threes,” the insider declared.

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Imago Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The insider believes the Boston Celtics will only keep Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown together if they remain fully committed to their three-point-heavy system. Moreover, the Milwaukee Bucks have forced themselves into win-now mode. They already owe away so many picks and swaps that they no longer control their draft future for the next 4 years. That changes everything. “So, a Giannis trade can’t bring back a rebuild,” Windhorst said.

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A rebuild filled with teenage prospects and shiny future selections sounds exciting on paper, yet it does nothing for Milwaukee if those losing seasons only help another franchise cash in on premium lottery spots. Even worse, the NBA’s proposed lottery flattening could leave the league’s worst team sitting with the No. 10 pick instead of a franchise savior.

Therefore, when the Golden State Warriors tried offering 4 first-round picks along with Draymond Green, it barely moved a needle for the Bucks. Picks lose value when you cannot fully benefit from tanking, and aging veterans do little for a team trying to survive immediately after moving a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo. “So, if it’s a real player like one of the Celtics, I’m not going to get aggregated or whatever. That’s a sure thing. So, what you’re asking is not unreasonable, but I don’t have the clarity in how the Celtics are thinking about it,” Windhorst concluded.

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Now the biggest question isn’t about Giannis being the most ideal fit for the Boston Celtics. He is one such player who could easily become a game-changer for any team. But the concern here is, SHOULD the Celtics trade for the Greek Freak?

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo make sense to the Boston Celtics?

According to Sam Amick, the Boston Celtics may be far more serious about Giannis Antetokounmpo than public denials suggest. Boston reportedly explored a possible deal last season, and while those talks were labeled “cursory,” Amick believes there is lingering intrigue behind the scenes. That possibility becomes even juicier considering the Celtics’ looming questions around their current core. With Giannis’ future in Milwaukee constantly under the microscope, Boston’s quiet curiosity could eventually evolve into a franchise-altering conversation.

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“There were signs of interest at the February trade deadline, and it would stand to reason that the postseason finish only increases the odds that the Celtics will consider anything and everything when it comes to star players,” he said. “Don’t forget about the random praise that Antetokounmpo heaped upon Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla back in early April while discussing the Bucks’ struggles.”

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The Athletic reporter believes Antetokounmpo wants a legitimate championship situation, and the Cs could absolutely offer that with a healthy Giannis in green. However, the fascinating twist lies in Boston already owning a contender-level foundation with Jaylen Brown still in place. That leaves the franchise staring at a complicated crossroads.

Imago Credits: IMAGN

Now, the potential Giannis to Boston conversation gets wild once the money enters the chat. Giannis is set to earn $58.4M in 2026-27, while a gigantic $275M extension opportunity waits in October. Right beside him sits Jayson Tatum at roughly $58.46M under his massive $314M supermax through 2029-30. Then comes Jaylen Brown at $57.07M, swallowing nearly 34.59% of the salary cap by himself. Financially, the framework for a blockbuster exists almost too perfectly.

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However, the Celtics’ cap sheet feels like a high-wire act over burning lava. Boston already carries $224.2M in commitments and sits at a brutal -$59.2M in cap space. Moreover, the team remains only $24.07M below the first apron and $37.07M below the second. That leaves almost zero breathing room. At that stage, every tiny contract detail matters. Bonuses, bench salaries, incentives, and filler deals suddenly become front-office chess pieces. One wrong calculation could send the entire Giannis dream crashing into the NBA’s harsh financial rules.

So, championship windows force brutal decisions, and the Boston Celtics are staring directly at one. Giannis Antetokounmpo fits the urgency, the timeline, and the superstar standard Boston demands. However, he also challenges the entire identity built around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and elite three-point shooting. Meanwhile, Milwaukee cannot afford a soft rebuild, which raises the stakes even further. Therefore, Boston now faces a ruthless choice between trusting continuity or gambling on a franchise-shaking blockbuster.