“Wouldn’t Have a Heart Attack”: Savannah James’ Feelings for LeBron Will Change With One Unusual Gesture

Some bonds don’t need grand entrances or loud declarations. They slip into your life quietly, then suddenly, you can’t imagine a day without them. Savannah James has a way of putting that feeling into words. Having known and been with LeBron James for years, the mother of three has had her moments of hits and misses. She brings to life the beauty and ache of being seen, being missed, and being chosen in the small ways that matter most.

On the latest Everybody’s Crazy episode, Vannah and co-host April McDaniels opened up about relationships and what makes them unforgettable. “Recently, I met somebody and they were like, ‘Oh, did you eat?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ Like, I thought that was just sweet, but also no one ever checks if I eat,” McDaniels shared with Savannah. “It’s the small things. Same as on my birthday, we all went out to dinner. Remember I asked, ‘How many people have been—how many girls has your man picked you up from the airport?'”

Well, to begin with, Savannah James has never had her husband pick her up from the airport. Thanks to the grueling NBA season and the camera’s hunger for Bron, that most likely keeps him away. But, what if, one day, he truly showed up at the airport? “It would definitely be like, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ It would be out of the ordinary for sure,” James shared. “You would have a heart attack,” April teased the 38-year-old. “I wouldn’t have a heart attack. I would think it was sweet. You were thinking about me. You missed me,” Savannah James confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps being the King of the court and the face of the league doesn’t give LeBron James the comfort of receiving his wife at the airport. Moreover, the cameras, oh, the cameras follow the Akron Hammer wherever he goes. Therefore, some things turn impossible for the James household to do like ‘normal’ people. However, there are a few things that Bron could do to bring a smile to Savannah James’s face. How do we know? Well, the Queen herself unveiled her little preference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Savannah James shares what she finds adorable, and it’s time that LeBron made a note

April McDaniels cherishes small, thoughtful gestures in relationships, like notes or simple check-ins, that show genuine care and emotional presence. “Like you open your suitcase and somebody says, ‘I can’t wait to see you.’ Don’t you like it?” she asked Savannah James. “It’s very sweet,” she replied. However, with time and generation, the concepts and style of dating and giving surprises to loved ones have changed. Thus, April complains, “Meanwhile, people out here want bags.”

So, Vannah shared what she likes. She said, “Even a surprise flower delivery is so cute. I love a surprise flower delivery.” Surely LeBron James knows what his wife loves, but in case he doesn’t know, then Everybody’s Crazy Season 4 Episode 3 is the one he must listen to!

via Imago Savannah James and LeBron James

Turns out, the way to Savannah James’ heart isn’t through diamonds or designer bags. It’s through the quiet, thoughtful moments—the ones that whisper “I see you.” From surprise flowers to a simple “Did you eat?”, it’s the small things that leave the biggest mark. So if LeBron’s listening, maybe it’s time to trade the spotlight for a suitcase note or an airport pickup.