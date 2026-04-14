“Wouldn’t Be in the Mess”: Shams Charania Fires Back at Bucks for Accusing Him Over Reports on Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the past 11 months, Shams Charania had been reporting on the growing unrest between the Milwaukee Bucks and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. By this year’s trade deadline, those reports intensified, but the Greek Freak ended up staying in Wisconsin. In fact, Doc Rivers even pushed back on the narratives only to part ways with the franchise on Sunday. Now, ESPN’s senior Insider didn’t miss a beat and had a stinging two-punch reply.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shams Charania fired back at now-former Bucks coach Doc Rivers while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. He began by suggesting that he merely documents and reports, but “the news and the truth can hurt sometimes.” Then came the final jab. “The reality of everything in Milwaukee is this: if they spent as much time dealing with their own internal dynamics and problems as they do responding to accurate reports, they wouldn’t be in the mess that they’re in right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mess that ESPN’s senior insider is talking about is two-fold. It’s not just a trade-related conversation, which Doc Rivers did confirm they were exploring. But the former head coach added that they were never closer to acting on it. Secondly, the issue that stemmed up recently was the total opposite stance of the franchise and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which the league had to get involved to investigate.

Charania reminded everyone of the situation, where, since March 15, Giannis has been out with left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise. The Bucks reportedly requested Antetokounmpo to shut himself down for the rest of the season. But the 31-year-old denied and stated he was fit to play and even asked the NBA to investigate. When the star player asks that the franchise be investigated, this doesn’t paint the picture of harmony, which Shams reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And my understanding is Giannis was told that it’s upper management’s decision not to allow him to play,” said Charania. “So, how that plays out, the NBA is still looking into the situation. We’ll see what comes of that or doesn’t come of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before leaving the head coaching role, Rivers said on Friday that he missed Adrian Wojnarowski, who was Shams Charania’s predecessor as ESPN’s senior-most NBA insider. It was an apparent dig at Charania, but he chose not to pay attention to it. That’s why he suggested that the Bucks should have been looking inside to resolve rather than being worried about his reports.

“I’ve reported that he is ready and prepared for a move. I reported they’re listening to trade offers and negotiating with teams. Both things happened. They didn’t end up trading him in at the deadline. We’ll see what happens this summer.” The conflict remains, as Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel that this roster is competitive. But with the arrival of the new coach, the situation might change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only one person can decide Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future

The 2x MVP is eligible for a supermax extension worth $275 million on October 1, 2026. Whether he signs that deal or requests a trade will be the defining storyline of the offseason. The new head coach or his teammates won’t be able to sway the decision. For the 31-year-old to stay, his wife Mariah Riddlesprigger has to be convinced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, I don’t wear the pants in my relationship; I gotta ask my wife,” Giannis candidly said to The Athletic, before the Bucks’ season finale against the 76ers. “If my wife says yes, (then) yes. If she says no, (then) no. It’s up to her. So, you guys gotta ask her.” Interestingly, the Greek Freak also revealed that currently, there is no Supermax offer on the table. It again signifies that the franchise is taking its time to decide whether trading the 2x MVP will yield more fruit for them.

So, Shams Charania is not wrong, and there is a disconnect, which has been out for the world to see. But will it be solved in the off-season, or will it get dragged on for another year? It’s anyone’s guess.