“Write a Check for $400 Million”: Jaylen Brown Pitches NBA Exit Idea Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

On a since-deleted Twitch stream, Jaylen Brown had already sorted out his NBA exit- $400 million, the Shanghai Sharks, and a crash course in Mandarin. Rather than addressing the trade noise around him directly, the Boston Celtics star turned it into a running bit. The punchline landed at a pointed moment- JB’s name has become the most discussed piece in a potential blockbuster swap for Giannis Antetokounmpo, making even an offhand stream carry real weight.

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Even though the stream has ended, the clips from it are doing the rounds. “How many points will I average with the Shanghai Sharks?” asked Brown, looking straight at the camera. “Listen y’all, cut the check, Shanghai, I’m out of here. You write a check for 400 million, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wing Chun—I’ll play for all the teams at the same time.

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“I’ll be the first player to play for every team at the same time. Be seen on Twitter. Get ready to learn Mandarin, buddy.’ We out here learning Mandarin for real. Beautiful language.'”

The joke, sprawling, absurd, and layered with geography, reads less like frustration and more like deflection. Brown has since clarified in separate streams that he has no real desire to leave Boston. But the trade machinery around him doesn’t require his blessing.

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The Giannis speculation gained momentum as uncertainty around the Greek Freak’s future in Milwaukee deepened. With the Bucks appearing to pivot toward a rebuild, Antetokounmpo’s name entered conversations with contenders and Boston moved quickly to the front.

The most prominent scenario league sources have repeatedly floated involves swapping Brown for the former MVP. Previously, initial reports suggested Milwaukee might flip Brown for assets- more recent updates indicate the Bucks would look to keep and build around him. However, insiders report that Brown has no desire to play in Milwaukee.

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“The Celtics would love to sneak in and get him,” said Marc Spears on SportsCenter. “And that might mean moving Jaylen Brown somewhere else. I know Jaylen wouldn’t want to play for Milwaukee. This ‘will they, won’t they’ story between Giannis and the Bucks has been going on for quite some time now. We’ll see if we finally get a resolution.”

Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While the Miami Heat have remained the favorite for the Greek Freak trade, Boston is not far behind. If the Celtics really want to bring in the two-time MVP, then getting Jaylen Brown off the books becomes the easier alternative.

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But if the former Finals MVP is not interested, then that creates a major problem for any direct Celtics-Bucks framework. It also explains why three-team and four-team trade ideas have become so important.

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Other teams are interested in pursuing Jaylen Brown

Sam Amick of The Athletic mentioned that “League sources say the Portland Trail Blazers would have a serious interest in Brown if the Celtics made him available.”

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So the Blazers could be the third team facilitating the trade and providing the Bucks with assets, while Giannis lands in Boston and JB reunites with Jrue Holiday. But even a Western Conference team is on the watchlist.

HoopsHype senior contributor Michael Scotto said, “The Clippers are also said to be interested in Brown and have future first-round draft picks available to dangle, including the fifth pick in the draft as a potential trade chip, along with a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick from the Indiana Pacers from the Ivica Zubac trade, should they decide to pursue the Celtics star.”

A Brown-Leonard duo on the wing alongside Darius Garland makes them a formidable group. Pulling it off, though, would require the Clippers to give up a lot of their draft capital and their depth, including Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins. On an individual level, Brown delivered a standout campaign, earning a spot on the All-NBA Second Team and finishing sixth in MVP voting.

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He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and one steal per game, shooting 47.7% from the field, including 34.7% from beyond the arc, numbers that make him one of the elite options at his position. That’s why, despite the first-round exit to the 76ers, the interest in the Celtics star remains high.