WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Denounces Lakers Ties After LeBron James’ 76ers Move

Ric Flair’s connection to the Lakers dates back decades, spanning eras defined by Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant. The wrestling icon made headlines not long ago for tearing into Luka Doncic, and now LeBron James’ free agency decision appears to have finally severed his ties to the franchise altogether. Flair has thrown his support behind a new team: the Philadelphia 76ers.

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“I Have Just Officially Become A Philadelphia 76ers @sixers Fan,” tweeted Flair. “The Home Of One Of My Closest Friends, Sir Charles Barkley, Who I Met When He Played For The 76ers! Also My Running Mate @alleniverson , And Now @KingJames ! WOOOOO!”

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Accompanying the tweet was a composite image placing Barkley (No. 34), Iverson (No. 3), and an AI-generated LeBron (No. 23) side by side in Sixers uniforms, a visual nod to the personal ties Flair cited. With that post, Flair made his new 76ers loyalty official, pointing to his long friendships with Barkley and Iverson alongside James’ arrival in Philadelphia.

Flair’s support for LeBron James isn’t new – he once brought James out to the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) crowd with his trademark “WOOOOO!” Given that history, his switch in allegiance tracks. In fact, Flair was still cheering LeBron on just recently.

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Ahead of Game 1 of the second-round series against the Thunder, Flair had a very different message for James: “LeBron @KingJames ! Tonight, You And The @Lakers Will Make History! So Much Respect For You! LFG! WOOOOO!” But once the Lakers dropped that game to Oklahoma City, Flair’s tone shifted – he turned on Luka Doncic for sitting out the loss.

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“Luka @lukadoncic , Please Get In The Game! Take A Shot Of Cortisone And Deal With The Pain! They Are Paying You 50 Million A Year, And You’re Not There! WTF!”

Still stinging from the Conference Semifinals opener, Flair went a step further and called on Lakers governor Jeanie Buss to ship Doncic out.

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“I Hope @JeanieBuss Trades You Next Year. Nobody Wants A Lame Duck On Their Team!”

For years, Flair’s Lakers fandom ran deep, and he’s often described Magic Johnson as one of his closest friends. But his NBA relationships aren’t confined to Los Angeles – several run straight through Philadelphia. He and Charles Barkley, both wrestling fans, crossed paths at 76ers-era events, including WCW Nitro appearances back in the 1990s. That bond has held up: Barkley was among the celebrities who showed up to surprise Flair on his 70th birthday.

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“I have been in the business a long time. One of my best friends is Ric Flair,” Barkley said during the 2022 interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

Flair has also expressed mutual admiration in his 2022 tweet.

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“Happy Birthday To My Brother #CharlesBarkley! You’ve Been My Great Friend For So Many Years! We’ve Had Countless Good Times! May You Live Forever! The World Wouldn’t Be The Same Without You! WOOOOO!”

The pattern is clear- Flair’s loyalties follow his relationships as much as the standings. With the Lakers’ season fizzling out, James’ move to Philadelphia was enough to turn the 76ers into Flair’s newest team to cheer for.