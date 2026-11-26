When LeBron James makes NBA history, even the biggest names outside basketball cannot help but take notice. After the Philadelphia 76ers star delivered another remarkable performance at 41, WWE legend Ric Flair made sure to celebrate him while revealing one thing he wished he could do.

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Flair took to X after James recorded a historic triple-double against the Miami Heat on Thanksgiving Eve, praising the four-time NBA champion as the greatest basketball player to ever live. The wrestling icon even expressed regret that he did not have James’ phone number to deliver the message directly and personally tell James just how much he admires him.

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“Congratulations @KingJames! You’ve Defied The Test Of Time! You Are The Greatest Basketball Player That’s Ever Lived. On Thanksgiving Eve, A Triple Double! OMG! If I Had Your Number, I Would Tell You That You’re The Greatest, And I’m Your Biggest Fan. Happy Thanksgiving! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote.

The message was another reminder of the mutual admiration between two icons from different sports. James has long been a wrestling fan and has previously credited Flair’s larger-than-life personality as an influence on his own sense of style.

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Flair’s praise came after James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. At 41 years and 330 days old, the 76ers forward finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in Philadelphia’s 111-104 victory over Miami.

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It was also James’ first triple-double in a Philadelphia uniform, adding another milestone to a career that has already produced countless records. The performance helped the 76ers end Miami’s seven-game winning streak and improve to 15-4 on the season.

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Flair’s message was particularly fitting given their history. James has never hidden his admiration for the WWE Hall of Famer, once describing him as one of the creators of what people call “swag.”

“When I was a kid, I loved wrestling. He was one of the guys I loved, too,” James told the Associated Press in 2012. “I think he’s one of the creators of what we call swag these days with the Rolexes and the stretch limos and all the girls and all that stuff.”

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Flair later recalled that James was excited to meet him and immediately asked whether he was wearing his Rolex. The wrestling legend also shared that James credited wrestling with helping keep him out of trouble during his high school years.

Their connection has continued over the years. In 2020, Flair made a memorable appearance at the Staples Center, introducing James to the Los Angeles Lakers crowd with his trademark “WOOOOO!” The two have also continued to exchange public praise, with Flair frequently defending James in discussions about the NBA’s greatest players.

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Ric Flair has already followed LeBron James to Philadelphia

Flair’s latest message is not the first time he has publicly shown support for James’ basketball career. When the 22-time All-Star chose Philadelphia in free agency during the summer, the wrestling legend announced that he was switching his NBA allegiance as well.

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“I Have Just Officially Become A Philadelphia 76ers Fan,” Flair wrote on X in July. He also mentioned his friendships with former Sixers stars Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson before welcoming James to the franchise.

The move marked a change in allegiance for Flair, who had previously been a recognizable supporter of the Lakers. But with James beginning another chapter of his career in Philadelphia, the wrestling icon was more than happy to follow.

James has already given his new supporters plenty to celebrate. Against Miami, he took over during the second quarter, scoring 14 consecutive points to help the 76ers build a halftime lead. He finished the night shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point range.

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After the game, James also reflected on his role alongside Philadelphia’s younger stars, making it clear that he does not need to dominate every night to make an impact.

“I don’t think my job is to dominate the game every night for this ball club,” James said. “If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time, I can still accomplish that.”

For Flair, however, James’ latest performance was another reason to celebrate a player he has admired for years. And while he may not have the Sixers star’s number, his public message made one thing clear: The Nature Boy is still one of King James’ biggest fans.