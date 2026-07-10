“Y’all Ain’t Want Me”: Mitchell Robinson Fires Back at Josh Hart After Knicks Star’s Playful Jab

Josh Hart’s playful social media post about Mitchell Robinson’s move to the Boston Celtics didn’t go unanswered. The former New York Knicks center had a response of his own, turning a lighthearted exchange into another talking point in the growing Celtics-Knicks rivalry

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As you know, the Knicks star signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency. Now, the Cs welcomed the 7-footer with a social media post. “Our newest paint bully,” they tweeted with a Robinson graphic in the Celtics greens. On seeing this, Josh Hart couldn’t resist. He replied, “Yo admin, delete this.” Well, many might feel that Hart’s message has a warning hidden in it.

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But then, if you know Josh Hart and his X activities, then his response seems normal. No big deal at all! However, Mitchell Robinson took to his Instagram Story to reply to his former Knicks teammate. He reshared Hart’s tweet and wrote: “[Expletive] Josh y’all ain’t want me.”

After helping them capture the NBA championship, Mitchell Robinson took the next step in free agency. The veteran center left New York and signed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Boston Celtics. Robinson decided after owner James Dolan made it clear he would not cross the NBA’s second apron, set at $222 million.

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“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be su-c-dal to do, and we’re not going to do those,” Dolan said in June. “One of them is called the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron… I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.” With several expensive contracts already on the roster, keeping the veteran center was never a realistic option.

During the Finals run, despite a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, Robinson didn’t miss a game. He averaged 3.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game coming off the bench. It’s still surprising to many how the Knicks didn’t try to keep the 28-year-old. But now, they lost their great paint enforcer, which naturally leaves a void. On the other hand, the star has yet to build a relationship with the Celtics fans.

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Mitchell Robinson sets the record straight with Boston Celtics fans

Robinson’s choice of team was the Boston Celtics. And that is pretty surprising to many because of how fierce this Eastern Conference rivalry has been over the years. However, fans are ready to welcome the 28-year-old, but they have a condition. One of them commented on Instagram, saying, “He better be great, otherwise he’ll be remembered for missing 2 free throws against us.”

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Mitchell Robinson responded, “That’s cool, still sent that [expletive] home, remember that.” His comment might amuse the Knicks fans, but the Celtics fans are unlikely to feel good. During the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals win, the Cs entered as the favorites, but the New York Knicks changed the plot, erasing 20-point deficits in the first two games of the series. That momentum carried them to a 6-game triumph and their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Celtics repeatedly targeted Robinson with intentional fouls, hoping his free throws would swing the series. The gamble mostly worked, as he converted only 14-of-31 attempts for 45.2%, including one airball. But the big man responded to the bait with a 6-of-6 in Game 5 despite the 127-102 loss.

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Mitchell Robinson and the Boston Celtics might feel like a mismatch now. But that will not be the case soon. And maybe his response to Josh Hart’s tweet is a step towards it. Who knows?