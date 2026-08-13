“Y’all Did Russ Wrong”: Draymond Green Lashes at NBA World’s Hypocrisy After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement

Russell Westbrook did not walk away from the NBA because there was nowhere left for him to play. After finishing his 18th season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook entered free agency with contract talks still open with Sacramento and Washington.

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But the offers came with a catch. Sacramento wanted him in a reduced role behind rookie point guard Darius Acuff, and Westbrook chose retirement rather than take on a smaller role. He then announced the decision through a short film called The Museum of Unspoken Answers, closing the book on a career that ended with an NBA-record 209 triple-doubles.

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Draymond Green had a very different way of looking at Westbrook’s exit. After years of hearing Westbrook get called “Westbrick” and criticized for his shooting, stat-padding and impact on teams, Green was frustrated by how quickly the tone changed once Westbrook retired.

“Basketball fans s*ck. And by the way, I am a basketball fan, so you can throw me in that category, too. But basketball fans s*ck,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. He then added, “‘Westbrick’ and all the things y’all said about him. And the moment he step aside, ‘Oh man, y’all did Russ wrong. Can’t tell me he couldn’t be on a team. What? How? Wow, how he played the game. Gonna miss him and not in the NBA.’ All these great beautiful things. Why can’t we feel that when you going?”

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Westbrook’s critics did have numbers to point to. He finished his career shooting 30.4 percent from three, while his 5,038 turnovers rank second in NBA history. He also had 8,627 missed field goals during his time with Oklahoma City, the most in franchise history.

“Because for the last 8 to 10 years, all this guy has heard is how bad he sucks, how he don’t shoot it well, how he stat pad, and how he mess up teams. And when you’re in this game and that’s all you see, that’s all you hear, you power through it. You fight through it because that’s who we are. That’s what we do. But man, that sh*t is irritating and it bothers you. Make no mistake about it,” Green said.

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That criticism followed Westbrook even during his greatest individual season in 2016-17, when he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, won MVP and set an NBA record with 42 triple-doubles. He would go on to average a triple-double in four different seasons.

Draymond Green Praises Westbrook’s Exit, Recalls Chris Paul’s Rough Ending

Chris Paul’s exit from the Los Angeles Clippers took a very different path. On Dec. 3, 2025, Paul posted an Instagram story saying, “Just found out I’m being sent home,” while the Clippers were in Atlanta. The team later confirmed it was parting ways with him, but Paul remained on the roster until the Clippers traded him to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Toronto then waived him without him ever playing for the team.

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“I’m happy to see him walk out on his own will. The way things went down with Chris Paul, that should never happen to a legend,” Green said.

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Westbrook’s decision was not made with every NBA door already closed. The Kings and Wizards had both held contract discussions with him, but he chose retirement rather than take a reduced role.

He continued by pointing to the uncertainty that had started following Westbrook. “You can start to see the little inklings of, ‘Oh man, who’s going to sign Russ? Why is he not signed yet?’ And Russ said, ‘Nope. I’m out of here. I’m done. I’m gone.’ That’s it. And I’m so happy for him,” Green added.

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Paul finished his 21-season career as a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive honoree. He also finished second all-time in assists with 12,552 and second in steals with 2,728, while averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

That is what made Green’s comparison matter. Paul, a 12-time All-Star who finished second all-time in assists and steals, was sent home by the Clippers before being traded and waived without ever playing for Toronto. Westbrook, meanwhile, had contract options but chose to leave before his NBA career was decided for him.