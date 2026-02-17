“Y’all Pushing Him Out”: Carmelo Anthony Hints at LeBron’s Next Chapter, Warns Lakers Nation

As the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend celebrated LeBron James’ record-breaking 22nd appearance, his close friend and fellow 2003 draftee sparked a wildfire of speculation regarding the King’s future in Los Angeles. Carmelo Anthony last played in the NBA for the Lakers with LeBron James. He’s been here and knows how LakeShow feels about him. During a raw episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony addressed the growing segment of Lakers fans who take Bron for granted.

Post All-Star Weekend, Melo and DeMarcus Cousins had the unwanted conversation about Lakers fans wanting to move on from James. Melo didn’t hold back, warning that the city’s lack of appreciation might be the final push James needs to exit for a third and final homecoming.

“Y’all pushing him out in a sense. Y’all never accepted him in LA anyway from the beginning,” Anthony stated bluntly, addressing the “villain” narrative that has stuck to LeBron’s LA tenure.

Melo put himself in his old friend’s shoes and said, “He did what he did, being who he is and did it his way. So f—, should be at this point, year 23… I should be able to do whatever the fuck I want to do. Like, I want to go back to Cleveland, I’m going back to Cleveland.”

Boogie has been saying the same thing all season. So he obviously agreed. Even if he didn’t get to play alongside James and Anthony Davis during his shortlived Lakers tenure, he agreed that LA fans don’t appreciate the veteran superstar.

Their comments emphasize that James’ position in the game goes beyond current wins and losses, suggesting that if Lakers fans see the writing on the wall, they should not be surprised when he chooses his own exit path.

Lakers fans might push LeBron James back home

This episode was filmed before that ESPN interview with LeBron James during the All-Star Weekend. James confessed “I want to live… when I know, you guys will know,” about whether he’ll play for a 24th season. He’s apparently not thought that far ahead but James and the Lakers decided to stick to his no-trade clause at the deadline.

Before February 5, everyone was convinced that he’d be waiving the clause. Charles Barkley was among the many campaigning for him to go to Cleveland before the season is up. Insiders claim that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden were actively trying to recruit Bron. But since he’s staying in LA for the rest of the season, few have been happy.

Fans were hoping to see more of the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves duo from the start of the season. Now Reaves is back, Doncic is sidelined with hamstring strain, and LeBron James is making triple-doubles at 41. Yet one of the toughest fanbases in the NBA is unhappy.

They were okay with any kind of trade to see James (and even his son, Bronny) leave. But the Lakers organization thought differently. Carmelo’s defense of LeBron stems from the idea that the NBA “doesn’t move without Bron,” a sentiment echoed by many veterans who see him as the league’s primary engine even in his 23rd season.

Melo argued that James has “lived long enough to be the villain,” and at this stage of his career, his personal plan for his body and legacy takes precedence over the fickle demands of a fanbase.