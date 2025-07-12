Yang Hansen Ethnicity: All About Blazers Rookie’s Nationality, Religion and Family Roots

“Overall, I think Portland has got to be very happy with what they’ve seen tonight,” one announcer remarked during Yang Hansen’s Summer League debut—and it was hard to disagree. In his first real action in a Blazers jersey, the 7-foot-1 center from China showed flashes of everything that made the front office fall in love with him. In just 24 minutes, he filled the stat sheet: 10 points, 5 assists, and 3 blocks.

For a player who arrived with more questions than answers, it was a strong start. Portland had traded down from the No. 11 pick to take Yang at No. 16, passing up players ranked higher on most boards. It was the final move in a two-year scouting mission to land a player they believe is truly special. Of course, the easy comparison is to Yao Ming. But to really understand who Yang Hansen is, you have to look past the lazy parallels and get to know the person behind the historic draft pick.

What is Yang Hansen’s ethnicity?

Yang Hansen is Chinese, from the city of Zibo in the Shandong province. That’s where his father, Yang Lin, who was a pretty good amateur player himself, started training him. “His father…always took his son to play outdoors, something that a young Yang did not always appreciate,” the South China Morning Post reported. But he ended up loving the game. He showed early promise at the Zibo Sports School before the Qingdao Eagles youth team noticed him, and he joined them in 2021.

His rise in China was super fast. He led his U-17 team to a national title and was named the best defensive player, and by 2022, he was a star for Qingdao’s first team in the CBA. He quickly won the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards there. His success put him in a really special group, making him only the ninth Chinese player ever drafted and just the third to be picked in the first round.

He’s following in the footsteps of Hall of Fame legend Yao Ming, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2002 and became a global ambassador for the sport, and Yi Jianlian, the No. 6 pick in 2007. Those are huge shoes to fill, and he definitely knows how big that legacy is. Yang knows exactly what it will take to succeed at the next level, admitting, “I need to get faster, stronger, and more physical in the post.”

Where did Yang Hansen grow up?

Yang’s whole basketball journey took place in China. Unlike a lot of international players who go to US colleges or European leagues, Yang grew up and developed solely in China. He started playing as a kid in Zibo and went to Zibo Sports School before the Qingdao Guoxin Haitian Club invited him to their top youth program around 2020.

That path shaped his work ethic. He credits his parents, who worked in the film industry in Beijing, for teaching him the importance of “hard work, resilience, and integrity.” He said that they taught him “success is not just about talent but about perseverance and commitment.” That work ethic was on full display as he became one of the most dominant players in the CBA before he even turned 20.

In fact, his rise was so quick that it even caught him off guard on draft night. According to a Beijing-based reporter who spoke with him, Yang wasn’t expecting to be drafted so high. “On draft day, he thought he might get after 20s, so he said, ‘I just be chill. Like, sitting there silently.’ Then Adam called his name, and he said, ‘Huh? They’re calling my name.” It’s fair to assume that he will never forget that moment.

What religion does Yang Hansen practice?

When it comes to his personal faith, Yang Hansen keeps things private. He grew up in a culture with deep roots in Taoism, Confucianism, and Buddhism, but he has not spoken publicly about his own beliefs. What’s clear is that he carries himself with a quiet humility and a strong sense of self, often brushing off praise to focus on the journey of getting better every day.

Back in Portland, the front office isn’t just excited about the global phenomenon; they’re thrilled about the player. “This is a very, very unique talent, in our opinion,” said Blazers GM Joe Cronin. “High, high-end skillset, his ability to pass, his basketball IQ, his functionality in the post.” Coach Chauncey Billups put it even more simply: “This is not like a project type of situation. This guy is ready to go.”

That skillset—a 7-foot-1 frame paired with elite court vision—has inevitably led to some heavy comparisons, most notably to two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. But the scouting world is divided. While one former NBA player who faced him in China said Yang is “skilled, he’s big, and he moves better than people think,” another scout was more cautious. “If you’re a big man who doesn’t have elite athleticism, you better be a skilled motherf—– like Joker,” the scout said. “I didn’t see the level of elite skill you’d expect from a below-the-rim finisher.”

Even the Blazers’ front office is careful with the Jokic talk. “Nobody’s Jokic,” said GM Joe Cronin, “but as far as his ability to pass the ball, there aren’t many at his size that can do it like he does.” Yang, for his part, is handling the pressure well. “I think the Baby Joker or being compared to Yao are a big honor,” he said through an interpreter. “I just try to learn from everyone, every good player, and try to improve myself every day.”

He’s also aware of the challenges ahead, but he faces them with a sense of humor that has already won over fans. When asked about his hobbies, he just laughed and said, “Sometimes I sleep. All the time, sleep. I like to play PS5. And I like to eat.” It’s that down-to-earth personality, combined with his historic draft status, that has turned him into a sensation back home.“He’s currently the biggest name in China right now,” said Beijing-based media member Kevin Wang.“I know a lot of people have already planned their trip to Portland.”

Coach Billups knows there will be a learning curve, especially with a translator, but he’s excited. “Basketball language is kind of universal … I’m really excited about the challenge.” He added, “I anticipate that won’t happen for too long.” Yang even joked that by his next press conference, he plans to “kick his interpreter out and answer questions in English by himself.”

It all paints a picture of a young man who is much more than a basketball player. He’s a cultural bridge, a global story, and a kid who just loves to sleep, eat, and play PS5. For the Blazers, that might be the most exciting prospect of all.