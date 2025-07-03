Yao Ming Visits Rockets Front Office Amid Kevin Durant’s Potential 7-Team Trade Saga

After less than three seasons in Phoenix, Kevin Durant is on the move again — and this time, the chaos he leaves behind might stretch across seven NBA teams. The Rockets, fresh off a 52–30 campaign that felt one leader short, are betting big: shipping off Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and future picks for a shot at championship legitimacy. It’s a swing-for-the-fences move. One that could put them over the top. Or blow a promising core to pieces.

And just as this trade storm gathers speed, Houston’s most beloved giant has quietly returned home.

Yes — Yao Ming is back in the building.

In a recent Instagram post from HoopsChina, fans learned Yao Ming isn’t in China right now. He’s back on American soil, right where his global superstardom came into reality. Yes, the Houston legend has returned to the city that made him a household name. The post read, “YAO MING VISITING ROCKETS”.

Yao was drafted No. 1 overall in 2002 — the first Chinese superstar in league history. His arrival was met with fanfare, doubt, and a whole lot of pressure. But that skepticism didn’t last long. In his first matchup with Shaquille O’Neal, Yao blocked the reigning MVP three times on three straight possessions. The Compaq Center erupted. A rookie from Shanghai had just stuffed the most dominant force in basketball — and made it look easy.

“The place was electric,” longtime fan Peter Chang recalled in a 2022 Houston Chronicle interview. “Shaq was the most dominant big man ever. And Yao comes in as this rookie and blocks him on the first play? The place was about to explode.” Fans celebrating New Year’s Eve handed out thousands of tickets to Houston’s Chinese community. A cultural shift was happening in real time. And Yao? He didn’t leave. For eight seasons, he poured everything into the franchise. Even as injuries piled up, he stayed. That’s why his presence now — as the Rockets stare down a franchise-altering deal — hits a little differently.

Because in a league defined by movement, Yao represents something the modern NBA rarely sees anymore: stillness.

A closer look at the Kevin Durant trade chaos

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Durant-to-Houston deal could soon balloon into the largest trade in NBA history — a seven-team behemoth that includes the Hawks, Nets, Warriors, Lakers, and Timberwolves. While the primary swap sends Durant to Houston, the league’s front offices are reportedly scrambling to balance contracts, shuffle role players, and reroute draft picks to make the math work.

“League sources tell The Athletic that the Rockets and Suns are working on expanding the Kevin Durant trade into a deal that would involve a league-record seven teams. Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say,” Katz shared.

No official deal is locked in yet, but all signs point to July 6 — the start of the new league year — as decision day.

From Houston’s side, this is the definition of all-in. Green is just 23. Brooks is a defensive anchor. The picks? Priceless in the long run. But when a scorer like Durant — even at age 36 — is available, windows close fast.

That said, Durant’s time in Phoenix was rocky. Chemistry issues simmered beneath the surface. In March, cameras caught a tense exchange between Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer on the Suns’ bench. Durant later downplayed the moment — calling it competitive fire, not dysfunction — but reports suggest he never found a comfortable fit in the Suns’ offense. Too often, he was stationed in the corner. Too often, out of rhythm.

It’s part of why this trade exists in the first place. Phoenix wanted clarity. Durant wanted control. And now, Houston wants a shot at something bigger than a second-round exit.

Back to Yao.

His visit probably has nothing to do with the trade. He’s not weighing in on who should stay or go. But for Rockets fans, his return to the front office — right in the middle of this chaos — feels like a stabilizing force. A reminder that some players don’t run when things get loud. Some stay. Some anchor.

Yao Ming may not be suiting up anymore. But he’s here. And sometimes, presence speaks louder than pressers.