Yaxel Lendeborg Faces Backlash Over “Lost All Respect” Comment On Luka Doncic After Heated Warriors-Lakers Moment

Luka Doncic took the noble duty of giving Yaxel Lendeborg a warm welcome (sarcasm) into the NBA. The rookie wasted no time making an impression on his debut. But his first night against the LA Lakers did not go as planned. The Warriors wing got into a heated exchange with Luka and paid the price instantly.

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Then came Lendeborg’s post-game comments, in which he claimed he had lost all respect for Doncic. Well, it didn’t end well. Fans had plenty to say about the rookie’s decision to speak out.

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“I had a lot of respect for him,” Lendeborg said at post-game presser, addressing his back-and-forth with Luka Doncic.

“You know, I didn’t watch the NBA much; I just watch highlights, seeing him, you know, kill people all the time. But then being in there firsthand, just watching all his whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man. Like, that was awful.”

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Yaxel’s debut game ended in a 127-105 defeat for the Warriors last night. However, the result was only part of the story, as his confrontation with Luka became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The confrontation developed during a physical first half, with the rookie refusing to back down while defending the Lakers’ superstar. The rookie received a technical foul during their exchanges, and Luka Dončić made sure the sequence ended on his terms.

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The exclamation point came when Luka drilled a half-court buzzer-beater over Yax at halftime.

The Dubs didn’t really recover from it.

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And to rub salt in the wound, Luka Doncic had a message to the rookie following his 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7assists outing. Speaking to Malika Andrews about the exchanges, he said:

“Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you got a different me. So that was it”

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Meanwhile, Lendeborg’s comments put him in the spotlight. Social media users questioned whether the rookie had earned the right to speak so boldly about one of the league’s leading stars.

NBA Fans Roast Yaxel Lendeborg After Luka Doncic Exchange

The internet wasted little time responding to Lendeborg’s comments, with one fan asking, “Why is every young Warrior player so corny?”

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The criticism pointed toward the Warriors’ outspoken culture, where veterans such as Draymond Green have built reputations for never backing away from confrontation. Moreover, in recent times, Brandin Podziemski repeatedly faced heat from fans for his presser responses.

Now, Lendeborg joins the list.

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Another fan joked, “Lmao rook talking like a vet.”

Although Lendeborg is just 3 years younger than Luka Doncic, he is still a rookie. Since it’s the norm for a rookie to remain light-lipped, the Dubs rookie’s comments have come as a shock to the fans.

Luka gave him an early taste of the attention that comes with challenging an established star. Yax could only score 12 points on his debut. The difference in their performances helped explain why some fans viewed the rookie’s post-game criticism as premature.

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This fan took aim at how the matchup unfolded, writing, “Man got absolutely destroyed on both the physical and mental planes of basketball by Luka. …and is whining about it to the press.”

Doncic’s half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter became the defining moment of their exchange. The Lakers then pulled away after halftime, outscoring Golden State 36-16 in the third quarter. Lendeborg’s technical foul added extra flare to the confrontation.

Luka Doncic calmly pointed his forehead, suggesting mind games, as he walked to the free throw line.

Another fan was already looking ahead, predicting, “lol next game Luka putting 60 on this loser.”

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Luka Doncic’s scoring ability makes the possibility of another big performance an easy talking point. He did score 60 points with the Lakers last season. The more interesting question is how the rookie will respond then.

This fan suggested the exchange could have lasting consequences: “Luka is going to go out of his way to punish this kid every chance he gets now. Weird way to start your career but good luck I guess.”

Luka Doncic himself addressed that his opponents would see a “different” version of himself if trash-talking enters the game. Both teams meet again on October 30. The rookie will have another opportunity to back up his words on the court.

For now, fans are split between mocking his debut confrontation and waiting to see whether the rookie is willing to challenge Doncic again.