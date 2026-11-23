Yaxel Lendeborg’s first NBA confrontation with Luka Doncic quickly turned into a talking point that followed the Golden State Warriors rookie beyond the basketball court. What started as trash talk during his matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers superstar became a public criticism of Doncic’s complaints to officials and foul-drawing tactics. The attention surrounding that exchange has now prompted the rookie to take a step back from social media.

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The Warriors rookie had already made headlines after admitting that his respect for Doncic changed following their first meeting. Following the attention surrounding the confrontation, Lendeborg reportedly deleted the Twitter app from his phone. Yaxel felt like the distraction was too much and made the decision to delete the app. Furthermore, he felt like he was being baited.

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“Yaxel Lendeborg says he deleted Twitter off his phone. Says he was being ‘baited’ too much,” Joseph Dycus reported.

During the confrontation, Lendeborg was frustrated by what he viewed as constant complaints and foul-baiting from the Lakers star, making his postgame remarks another development in an already heated matchup. His criticism quickly put the rookie in the spotlight, particularly after he openly challenged one of the league’s established superstars. Lendeborg made his feelings about Doncic clear.

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“I had a lot of respect for him. But being in it firsthand and seeing all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect.”

He also revealed how directly he challenged the Lakers star during their matchup.

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“I was telling him he sucks. He can’t score on me.”

The feud continued into their second matchup, on October 30. However, this time, while Doncic got the personal victory over Lendeborg, the Warriors won 112-95. Luka had 37 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds in the game. Yaxel fouled out, with 6 points and 1 rebound in 24 minutes of play.

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Lendeborg stated that he was trying “not to wet the bed as bad as I did,” after challenging Doncic following their first matchup. However, while trying to stay calm, he felt like it may have backfired and he started too calmly.

His outspoken approach has also attracted attention beyond his exchanges with opposing players. The San Francisco Chronicle recently highlighted Lendeborg’s growing viral presence and his candid personality, including the discussion surrounding whether the Warriors rookie needs media training. The conversation has centered on how Golden State can help him navigate the attention that comes with his comments without taking away the personality that makes him stand out.

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Lendeborg’s confrontation with Doncic began during Golden State’s season opener against Los Angeles on October 21, when he was defending the Lakers superstar. The two exchanged words throughout the game, with the rookie eventually receiving a technical foul during the second quarter. The situation escalated further when Doncic hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half and pointed toward Lendeborg following the shot.

Doncic finished with 28 points as the Lakers secured a 127-105 victory. The individual matchup offered some context to the rookie’s confidence, as Doncic reportedly shot 1-of-5 when Lendeborg was his primary defender, with his only basket in those situations coming from the half-court attempt. However, the Lakers still controlled the contest, highlighting the difference between winning a personal matchup and changing the outcome of a game.

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Deleting Twitter may quiet the noise, but Lendeborg’s competitive fire is unlikely to cool. Golden State will need that confidence as the season progresses, particularly if he continues taking on difficult defensive assignments. Turning that intensity into consistent performances will be important as he looks to establish himself in the Warriors’ rotation.