Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Heartfelt Admission About Buying His Mother a House Amid Cancer Battle

Yaxel Lendeborg reached an emotional personal milestone this week. The Golden State Warriors star rookie surprised his mother, Yissel Raposo, with a brand-new house, a moment he shared on his YouTube debut. As it turns out, it was no impulse purchase after gaining a 4-year, $28 million contract. He just fulfilled a dream he had harbored long before his name was ever called in the NBA Draft.

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Following the Warriors’ thrilling 126–119 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, the 24-year-old forward reflected on the deep-seated motivation behind the life-changing gift.

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When asked after the game when the thought of buying his mother a house first entered his mind, Lendeborg traced the desire back to his high school days, when he was working everyday jobs while watching others achieve similar feats online.

“When I was working day-to-day jobs in high school, I see people on YouTube doing that stuff with their mom and it’s like, ‘Man, this would be awesome,’” Lendeborg admitted postgame per an X post by KNBR. “Our house back home wasn’t really like, it wasn’t that bad growing up, but it’s like now that when I got taller, when I got older, I’m like, ‘Man, this house isn’t like suitable for all six of us,’? So it was like, I got to work as hard as I can to get this done for my mom. So it took a little while to actually get in a position to do that, but I mean, since high school, honestly, it’s been like something I’ve always wanted to do.”

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Lendeborg documented the emotional reveal in a YouTube video titled “This one’s for Mama Yax,” which captured Raposo being led to the front entrance before hearing her son say, “Welcome home.” Overcome with emotion, Raposo fought back tears as she walked through the doorway of the house, a process Lendeborg revealed took two to three months to finalize.

“There is no gesture big enough to properly say thank you for all the love, sacrifice, and support my mom has poured into me, but this moment was pretty special and one I’ll never forget,” Lendeborg shared in a statement accompanied by the video. “She deserves it all. For me, it’s bigger than basketball. It’s about making sure the people who believed in me get to enjoy the blessings too.”

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The emotional moment carries profound weight given the extraordinary sacrifices Raposo made to guide her son’s basketball journey. As detailed in a Players’ Tribune essay earlier this year, Raposo, a former athlete herself, helped rescue Lendeborg’s basketball future.

Back in high school, Yaxel went through a tough time after losing his grandfather. Moreover, his falling grades made him academically ineligible for athletics, with the possibility of not graduating with his peers.

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Working 12-hour warehouse shifts and driving for Uber on weekends, Yissel mapped out an academic recovery plan, hounded college coaches, and leveraged connections with the Dominican national team to get him into a New York showcase.

That persistence launched Lendeborg’s path from Arizona Western Junior College to UAB, and ultimately to Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to an NCAA national championship and earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors before the Warriors selected him 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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Making the gesture even more poignant is Raposo’s ongoing health battle. In late 2025, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 appendix cancer. She has gone through at least nine rounds of chemotherapy but has been a visible presence at every one of her son’s milestones.

“She’s the strongest person I’ve ever known,” Lendeborg wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “She is my guardian angel. My hero.”

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The gesture resonated deeply across the Warriors organization. Head coach Steve Kerr praised the rookie before Saturday’s game against Orlando.

“I saw it this morning. It’s incredible,” Kerr told reporters. “It is such a heartwarming moment, and it is life-changing for these guys to make the NBA, and life-changing for themselves and their families… We always love to see someone like Yaxel, who’s taking care of his mom, taking care of his family. It’s beautiful.”

On the court, Lendeborg has backed up his off-court success with an explosive start to his professional career. He is averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, earning early favor in the NBA Rookie of the Year race.

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On Saturday night, he chipped in 23 points and eight rebounds, including a critical 3-pointer in overtime, alongside Stephen Curry’s 41 points to help Golden State secure a 126–119 win over the Magic, extending their winning streak to seven games.

For Lendeborg, however, securing a safe, comfortable sanctuary for the woman who saved his life remains the ultimate victory.