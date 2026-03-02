“You a B**”: Kevin Durant’s Leaked Audio Surfaces After Tyler Herro’s Alleged Burner Account Dig

Tyler Herro did have some history with the Houston Rockets. All attention was on him and Amen Thompson after their brawl last season. Hostility did follow him, but this time with the Rockets’ Kevin Durant. Each of them was handed a technical for their heated and lengthy back-and-forth. But what was said that got on the Slim Reaper’s nerves? Did Herro really say something about his latest burner account controversy?

According to Legendz, a professional lip reader on X, it was all about basketball. Notably, he deduced Durant started the storm by telling Herro, “Don’t talk if you’re gonna double team”. The All-Star guard was confused at first. But the 26-year-old isn’t afraid of confrontation. He hit Durant with a jab, saying, “Shut you’re a– up, ain’t nobody worried about you”.

That’s the moment tempers reached their peak. Kevin Durant charged at the Heat guard, claiming, “I’m telling you… you a b–ch”. Tyler Herro responded with the same insult. What followed was a vintage duel. Durant came through with shot-making, continuing to chirp at Herro after making a triple over him.

The 16-time All-Star ended the night with a game-high 32 points on 60%. It was the 432 time Durant scored 30 or more, crashing through Kobe Bryant to enter the top five all-time list. On the other hand, Tyler Herro kept his steady production going. He added 18 for the Heat in the vital victory for the team.

Despite their hostile moment, Kevin Durant and Tyler Herro appeared in great spirits after the game. They shared a short embrace. The Slim Reaper claimed he has respect for the Heat star as a competitor. But he was angry about the consequences they had to face for trying to compete passionately.

Kevin Durant was not happy with the technical fouls

Whether it’s tussling with fans online or talking to legends courtside, trash talk feeds Kevin Durant’s fire. The legendary scoring virtuoso embraces the competitive heat. The situation with Tyler Herro was the same. The Heat guard is almost similar. “You want to be able to play against the best in the world and compete like that. That’s what I live for. I love to compete,” he said about the incident.

Kevin Durant was on the same wavelength. However, he felt the punishments weren’t warranted.

“It was nothing too serious. I’m mad we got technical fouls, though. We didn’t push each other or do nothing. It was just talk. The refs try to clean the game jokingly. They don’t want anything to escalate. So I get it. But I just think that’s a natural part of the game,” the Rockets forward said after their intense duel.

In fairness to the officials, players coming together menacingly is never a good sign. The NBA has already witnessed a few crashouts this season. The most recent came during a Pistons-Hornets game where tempers turned into punches within an instant. It didn’t seem like Durant or Herro would go there.

But with the teams’ history from last season, referees had to take some action. Nonetheless, it’s great to see two fiery competitors going up against one another fearlessly. Neither of them is going to change because of one technical foul.