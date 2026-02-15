“You a F***ing Punk”: Leaked Audio Reveals Dillon Brooks’ Heated Trash-Talk With Joel Embiid Amid NBA Suspension

Dillon Brooks has openly leaned into the villain role before, famously describing himself as someone who pokes bears. But on Saturday night, it was Joel Embiid who had the last laugh while handing the Phoenix Suns star a taste of his own medicine. There was a lot of filthy back-and-forth, and multiple players were involved, as revealed by a recent leaked transcription by Professional Lip Reader, LegendZ on X.

With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Embiid drew a foul on this play. Brooks clearly thought he was flopping, since the big man had done it earlier. So, the Suns star couldn’t believe the whistle and let the referees know his frustration.

“What are you calling, that’s all ball,” Brooks said. “Do your job. You’ve been biased all game.”

However, Embiid was not one to back down. With the 76ers up by 9 points, Embiid took Brooks one-on-one and made a tough shot over him. He taunted Brooks right after, waving his hand around his nose, pretty much saying the Suns star stinks.

Brooks was riled up further. The Suns’ star was on the charity stripe with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter, and after drilling his shot, he called out Embiid again.

“You a punk,” Brooks said. “You’re a f***ing punk.”

Throughout the game, Brooks couldn’t stand Embiid, who would go on to score a game-high 33 points. But the issue was not only between these two.

Trendon Watford also noticed the banter and exchanged words with Brooks.

“You aint s**t,” Watford said.

Brooks and Watford continued jawing at each other while standing side-by-side as Devin Booker shot three free throws.

“Look at this trash a** n**** talking.” Brooks replied, “S*** is just corny.”

Later, close to the end, when Tyrese Maxey got the foul call, Brooks put the entire 76ers team on notice.

“Y’all ain’t getting out of the first round,” Brooks said while Maxey couldn’t stop laughing.

Brooks has always backed his talk with actual performances on the court. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game, and his brash personality has been a driving force for the team’s surprising 32-23 record. But it does come with a cost.

Brooks picked up his 16th technical foul of the season. He received his most recent one in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 11. League rules mandate a one-game suspension. The 30-year-old will serve the suspension on February 19, sidelining him for the San Antonio Spurs game.

Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker continue taking shots at Joel Embiid despite losing

Currently serving a one-game suspension, Dillon Brooks’ issue with Joel Embiid remains unresolved. He felt they could have avoided the loss, and he wondered whether he should even have been assigned to guard the 2023 MVP earlier in the game.

“I can guard the flopping and all that,” Brooks said.

The Suns star then turned his attention to the referees, whom he accused of helping Embiid and the 76ers.

“[Embiid] went to the line 13 times, it’s a lot, especially for stuff that’s not even a shooting foul,” Brooks said. “It’s a great crew of refs that were reffing the game for Philly tonight.”

Brooks was not the only one to speak out against Embiid. Booker, who returned from a seven-game absence because of an ankle sprain, got into a heated exchange with Embiid before the halftime buzzer, but didn’t stop at that.

“I told him he’s too good of a player to be flopping like that,” Booker said, echoing Brooks’ frustrations in his post-game comments.

However, the free-throw disparity between the two teams was not much. Embiid and Co. got 34 while the home team had 31. However, the 109-103 loss led Brooks to think the 76ers were unfairly favored.