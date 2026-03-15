“You Ain’t Trying Sh*t”: Russell Westbrook’s Profane Trash-Talk in Kings-Clippers Heard Through Courtside Mics

Russell Westbrook always has a little extra juice for his former teams. Two weeks ago, the Lakers experienced this, and on Saturday the Clippers and Kris Dunn were on the receiving end. The 37-year-old had his 209th career triple-double, but that was not the talking point.

The Kings overcame the Clippers, who were 7-2 in the last 9 games. Things escalated in the final frame with less than thirty seconds left; L.A. and Mathurin were ready to take the free throws. That’s when the jawing between Westbrook and Dunn. In fact, Broadie even received another technical foul this season, his ninth of the season.

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During that expletive trashing, Russel Westbrook did not stop once. “You a nobody, a– . Nobody. Who are you?” The mind games went further, went Broadie stepped back looked at Dunn’s jersey at the back to read his name. He continued, “Try me. You ain’t trying sh–. Go sit your bum a– down. F— you talking bout?”

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This all happened between the two free throws. Clippers coach Ty Lue had a cooler head and took out Dunn to avoid any further escalation. There is a reason why Westbrook seemed frustrated and went on a rant.

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With 1:25 left, Dunn conceded a foul to DeMar DeRozan. As soon as the Kings star was ready to take his free shots, the referee called for a timeout. The refs stopped DeRozan from shooting free throws so the Clippers can challenge. Westbrook was incensed and started jawing at the official R.Hussey and teammates had to take Broadie away.

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Then the officials would award a foul on Clifford, sending Mathurin to the charity strip. That’s why Russ was not super pleased with how the whistles favored the Clippers. Another reason that tied Russel Westbrook and Dunn is the trade from 2024. The Clippers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal to acquire guard Kris Dunn.

Playing his former teams provided an extra motivating factor for Russ who stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals. This boosted him to 5th most triple-doubles in the NBA this season, despite signing on a vet minimum contract. So, clearly Westbrook really knows how to keep things interesting on the court, even if it’s not always for the right reasons.

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Russel Westbrook vs the Lakers a similar story

“I do enjoy beating teams that I was formerly at, for different reasons.” This was Russell Westbrook’s admission in January, and before the Clippers this was visible during his clash against the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Being one of the fiercest competitors in the league, playing mind games and getting under opponets skin is what Broadie is known for. In the same second frame, with four minutes left, he yelled “Ball don’t lie,” as Luka missed his free-throw attempt.

Slovenian retorted, “You’re down 20 talking…” This obviously did not sit well with the vet, who was clearly frustrated with how the game was turning out. He started yelling louder, pointing, jumping toward Doncic’s position. “I can talk all day long, what the f–k are you going to do?” the 37-year-old chirped back.

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In fact, the referee had to intervene and issue a technical foul to Westbrook for the outburst. Doncic was Austin Reaves were left dumbfounded by his opponent’s temper flare-up and chuckled at him, making him visibly angrier. Ultimately, it was his Sacramento teammates who got Westbrook to cool down, but not before all this was caught on camera.

Be it in a winning position or losing, be it the final few seconds or in any other quarter, Russell Westbrook won’t back down from a challenge.