“You Can’t Fake That”: Stephen Curry Explains Why He Chose Azzi Fudd for Curry Brand

At 15, Azzi Fudd walked into Stephen Curry’s SC30 Select Camp surrounded by elite boys and walked out owning the spotlight. She stunned everyone by winning the three-point contest with effortless confidence and a deadly shot. That moment sparked a bond with Stephen Curry that only grew stronger over the years. In 2021, she signed a NIL contract with his brand. Still, through all their shared success, one question quietly stayed with her: why did he choose her in the first place?

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Curry joined the Fudd Around And Find Out podcast and shared the story behind selecting Azzi Fudd. Usually, Steph’s answer keeps changing according to the moment, or whatever comes to his mind first. Yet, he gave his unfiltered take to the 2026 WNBA No.1 pick.

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“I think generally it’s just when you’re around the game long enough, you understand somebody that has a spirit of gratitude and appreciation for every moment that they get to hoop. You get the seriousness they take when it comes to watching you work, and you can’t fake that,” the Golden State Warriors veteran said. No matter how gifted Azzi was or how many high school highlights Curry saw of her, those were never the main point of attraction.

“When you understand your parents and got to talk to them and hear the story of how you grew up and how much the game means to you, how you treated people when you came into the building,” Stephen Curry explained. “Like the most professional high schooler of understanding why you’re here and not wasting anybody’s time. That goes a long way.”

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Meanwhile, he added, “So yeah, we love the fact that you were one of the most talented young hoopers that we had seen, but just the idea of how you handle things on and off the court, that matters more than anything, because then there’s this idea that no matter what comes your way, you’re going to be able to figure it out.” Curry further explained that Azzi Fudd’s journey was never going to be perfect or easy.

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But what stood out was her consistency. Whether she faced injuries, losses, tough performances, or exhausting workouts, she always kept showing up and putting in the work. That resilience made the 38-year-old believe in her early on. To him, her success now feels expected because she has repeatedly proven she can handle pressure, setbacks, and every challenge thrown her way.

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In 2021, Stephen Curry welcomed Azzi Fudd into the SC30 Inc. family, turning one of basketball’s brightest young stars into his very own “Splash Sister.” The partnership arrived as a massive moment for the 5-foot-11 UConn freshman, who entered college carrying the weight of being the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

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“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” Stephen Curry said back then.

Stephen Curry also brought the WNBA star to China last August to participate in Curry Con. Yet, the 38-year-old has never attended any games of his mentee during her college days. And Azzi has some serious complaints!

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Azzi Fudd wants to know Stephen Curry’s excuse to never show up courtside during her UConn days

“We still have beef,” Fudd said. “I have a bone to pick with you. I was in college for five years. Five years, granted, I didn’t play a lot of those games. That’s still five years of opportunity that you had to come to a game. And you didn’t.” Of course, Stephen Curry was busy dominating the NBA while Azzi Fudd was still in college. And he made sure to jokingly remind her of that during their playful exchange.

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“I’m going to deflect the blame. You’re right. I’m going to blame Adam Silver for not scheduling us in the Northeast at a certain point. Or, at least giving us a day off when y’all were in the tournament,” Curry said. “I’m also going to blame Larry Riley, who drafted me. Because if I was in New York, I could have been up there no problem.”

Curry further promised to make it up to Fudd by showing up at a Dallas Wings game. “They had to put us literally on opposite sides of the coast. When you come to the Bay and come to Valhalla,” Steph said. “I’m going to try to make up for five years in one night.”

Some bonds in basketball go far beyond trophies, camps, or contracts. Stephen Curry saw Azzi Fudd’s discipline long before the world caught up. And years later, that belief still shapes their connection. Meanwhile, Fudd finally got the answer she had carried for years, along with a playful promise Curry now has to keep. Their story feels personal because it was always built on trust, patience, resilience, and showing up when it mattered most.