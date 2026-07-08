“You Can Win Here”: 76ers Bob Myers Makes LeBron James Pitch in Front of Agent Rich Paul

When Pat Riley sat down with LeBron James in 2010, the Miami Heat delivered what many still consider one of the boldest recruitment pitches in NBA history. Sixteen years later, another franchise made its case in a far less conventional setting. This time, the pitch came live on air, directly in front of the four-time MVP, from a two-time championship executive who knows just how uncommon players of that caliber are.

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On the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bob Myers sat across from LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, and made his case.

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“If he was here, I’d say: I honestly believe this is your best chance to win,” Myers said. “If it’s about winning, let’s talk about this team, because you can win here in Philadelphia. Whatever I say doesn’t really matter to what he’s going to do. Let’s be honest. I’m okay saying that.”

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Philadelphia is no longer the rebuild franchise that watched Joel Embiid through years of first-round exits. After acquiring Brown from Boston in exchange for Paul George, the 76ers now present Brown alongside Embiid. This pairing puts them firmly among the Eastern Conference’s title contenders heading into next season.

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Shams Charania has reported James is “taking their pitch very seriously” after the Brown acquisition, describing his current hierarchy as Cleveland at the top, followed by Miami and Philadelphia, with the Warriors having slipped from early favorites.

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“If It’s Not Us, Just Rip the Band-Aid Off,” Cleveland Radio on What a Philly Decision Would Cost

On ESPN Cleveland Radio on Wednesday, Chris Oldach gave his take on what it would mean for the city of Cleveland if LeBron James took his services to Philadelphia.

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“All the tea leaves point to him. He was in Akron; he’s been with friends,” Oldach said. “To me, if it’s not us, just rip the band-aid off. Don’t drag us along here.” His host added: “If he went to Philly, I’d be bummed. If he went to Miami, I’d be bummed. I can’t predict what level of bummed I’d be if he doesn’t come home.”

James was recently in Akron, spending time with childhood friends. He has been photographed alongside members of the 2016 championship team – Kevin Love, Richard Jefferson, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye – alongside Brandon Weems, one of James’ closest friends since childhood who now works in the Cavaliers’ front office.

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The Cavaliers also present a legitimate Eastern Conference contender built around Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley. Kellerman noted on the same podcast that if the Knicks hadn’t won the championship last season, this free agency race “likely would already be over,” a comment that benefits whoever Cleveland’s competition is, and most directly haunts a city that has been here before.