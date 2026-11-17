Stepping into a leadership vacuum on a storied NBA franchise is never an easy assignment. But Yaxel Lendeborg finds himself in that unenviable position in his rookie season. While Stephen Curry is sidelined for the next few games due to an abdominal tear, the responsibility of carrying the offensive load for the Golden State Warriors has fallen heavily on the young forward’s shoulders. Following a punishing 115-94 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr spoke candidly about the intense pressure facing his rookie standout and how he’s not going to contain it.

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Lendeborg put together a strong individual performance against New Orleans, tallying 28 points and eight rebounds. He also posterized Derik Queen with a dunk. But the team’s sluggish start and defensive breakdowns left him visibly dejected on the bench late in the contest.

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After the game, when asked if Lendeborg should contain these overt displays of emotion, Kerr explained that there are no shortcuts when a young player is thrust into an expanded role.

“He’s a rookie, you know, he’s… this is his first year, and we’re putting an enormous responsibility on his shoulders, and so he has to go through this,” Kerr said while assessing the forward’s steep learning curve. “There’s no way around it. You can’t cheat your way through that. You have to feel the highs and the lows and the, you know, you heard his comments the other night, you know, I mean, he cares about all this stuff, which is a great sign, but you have to learn, you know, how to, um, how to manage that and how to learn from, you know, each situation.”

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By the other night, Kerr is referring to Yaxel’s comments after the Warriors lost 123-85 to the Spurs, where he said, “Everybody saying ‘throw it out the window’ – I can’t throw a damn thing out the window. We just lost by like 100. I’m f**ked up mentally right now.”

Tonight, the Warriors’ veteran coach noted that emotional volatility is expected when expectations outpace experience, pointing out that the 24-year-old’s initial frustrations must be channeled into productive adjustments.

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“So, I think he was frustrated in the first quarter; we all were,” Kerr continued. “And so we’ve got to grow from that and, you know, watch the tape and show him clips and get him to understand, you know, how he’s got to attack and how he can be better and how we can be better.”

The humbling defeat to the Pelicans marked the Warriors’ third straight loss and their second consecutive blowout, exposing deep vulnerabilities across the roster as they played without their talismanic point guard. The Warriors dug an insurmountable hole right out of the gate, getting outscored 35-11 in a disastrous opening quarter. The team’s perimeter shooting deserted them entirely as they made just 11 of 46 attempts from beyond the arc.

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Meanwhile, New Orleans capitalized on second-chance opportunities by dominating the glass with 58 rebounds to the Warriors’ 50.

For Lendeborg, the turbulent week highlights just how fast the narrative can shift in professional sports. Just days prior, the rookie endured a nightmare outing during an NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, where he managed only three points on 1-of-13 shooting in a lopsided defeat. That dismal performance weighed so heavily on him mentally that he admitted it was messing with his head.

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He arrived at this Pelicans game with a haircut for a fresh mental reset. Even with the new look and a stellar offensive output against New Orleans that featured aggressive drives to the rim and two three-pointers, Lendeborg finished with a game-worst -30 as defensive lapses overwhelmed the Warriors’ supporting cast.

Beyond Lendeborg’s efforts, the Warriors received limited offensive support. Brandin Podziemski chipped in 15 points, and Gui Santos added 12 points off the bench, but veterans like Draymond Green and Al Horford struggled to make an impact.

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Green, who previously demanded that Lendeberg consciously step up in Curry’s absence, now acknowledged the rookie is dealing with a lot.

“Depend on him, but lower the expectations. It’s unfair to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career. So depend on him like we need to, but lower what we’re expecting out of him. Right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him, and it’s tough to deal with. It’s game 13, 14 in his career.”

As the Warriors slide into a three-game losing skid and drop to an 8-6 record, Kerr reiterated that his immediate challenge lies in finding balanced rotation combinations and easing the burden on their young core.

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The head coach and team veteran made it clear that while Lendeborg will experience plenty of turbulence as he adjusts to elite competition, the organization believes his competitive fire and willingness to care about the outcome will ultimately guide him through the growing pains. Kerr has previously challenged Lendeborg to back up his competitiveness with greater transition effort and stronger team defense.