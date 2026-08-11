“You Could See Other Guys Being Frustrated”: Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Replacement Has Major Defensive Problems, Says NBA Analyst

The Lakers may have found themselves with a problem they didn’t expect when they replaced Rui Hachimura. Sandro Mamukelashvili, a 6’9 forward, brings a different skill set to LA, but that difference could become difficult to hide when the game turns physical. Questions about his defense have already surfaced, with NBA analysts Es Baraheni and Jovan Buha taking a closer look at what the Lakers are getting on that end of the floor.

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“While Rui isn’t a great defender, I think Rui’s, like, size and just sheer strength is way better than Mamu’s,” Baraheni said, speaking on Buha’s Block. He compared Mamukelashvili’s defensive profile with Hachimura’s and noted a significant physical gap.

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Jovan Buha initially expressed surprise, particularly regarding the rebounding comparison, but Baraheni doubled down. For the analyst, Mamukelashvili’s issues extend beyond one weakness.



“I do think one of the knocks against Mamu is his inability to deal with physicality, the foot speed, as you mentioned earlier, and it’s just kind of tenfold compared to what Rui Hachimura is,” he said.

That assessment becomes more concerning when Mamukelashvili’s defensive lapses enter the conversation. Baraheni recalled moments from previous seasons when teammates visibly grew frustrated because Mamu failed to rotate properly, secure rebounds or consistently crash the glass.

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Those mistakes don’t simply hurt his individual matchup. They can force the rest of the defense to compensate.

“So that part, I think, maybe is something similar to Rui, because I know that also happened with Rui a couple of times in his Lakers tenure. So it’s just, it’s part of the course with a guy who is very offensive-oriented like both of these guys are,” Baraheni said.

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That distinction matters because the Lakers are replacing Hachimura with an identical player. Mamu brings a different offensive package, including perimeter shooting, passing, and the ability to operate around the frontcourt. His skill set can create more spacing and movement, but those benefits only matter if the Lakers can keep him from becoming a defensive target.

There is at least some evidence that Mamukelashvili can function within a defensive system. During his 2025-26 campaign with the Raptors. He posted a career-best 112.0 defensive rating. Rather than relying on overwhelming physical tools, he had to compensate with positioning, rotations, and awareness.

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That could become particularly important for the Lakers.

The Lakers can protect Mamu by placing him alongside stronger defenders and asking him to execute a narrower defensive role. If he communicates, rotates on time, and competes for rebounds, his limitations become manageable.

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However, if he loses focus, opponents can repeatedly attack the same weakness.

Mamu also appears to be aware that his transition to the Lakers will require more than just offensive production. During his introduction, he emphasized the type of effort he wants Lakers fans to see from him.

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“What you can expect from me on the court is hustle. Never giving up. Making sure I don’t take possessions off.”

That promise will matter.

The Lakers don’t need him to become an All-Defensive player. They need him to avoid becoming the weak link that undermines everything he provides on the other end. Baraheni’s warning gives the Lakers a clear problem to solve. But Mamu’s response gives hope.