“You Don’t Need to Win”: Stephen Curry Urged to Be ‘Anti-LeBron’ With Warriors as Exit Rumors Ramp Up

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic believes Stephen Curry has grown tired. Not of basketball, but of watching the Golden State Warriors come up empty while another chance slips away. As LeBron James officially heads to Philadelphia, calls for Curry to chase one last ring have only grown louder. Yet one analyst believes the four-time champion should ignore that path and remain loyal to the Bay.

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Rob Parker said on The Odd Couple with Kelvin Washington: “Steph Curry, do not buy into this hoopla and all this talk. We want you to be the Anti-LeBron. Don’t go running around chasing it. I don’t want to see you in a Washington Wizards jersey, just like I didn’t want to see Michael Jordan in one.”

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He wants Curry to go the Derek Jeter way. The MLB legend spent 19 years of his career with the New York Yankees. “You’re a Golden State Warrior. Start, finish, win, lose. You don’t need to chase anything,” Parker further urged the Dubs point guard.

“You don’t need to win every single year to justify what you’ve done,” Rob Parker continued. “Anybody telling you that, ‘Oh, you can’t want to waste Steph Curry. You can’t waste Steph Curry’s career at this point.’ He’s already got four championships. I think you would take that. I think most people would take that.”

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The analyst framed the debate around legacy instead of championships. He pointed out that LeBron James has suited up for several franchises and still owns 4 titles, the same total as Stephen Curry, who built his entire career with one organization. In his view, the only category where LeBron holds a clear edge is the distance covered between teams. Everything else, he argued, already stands level.

Because of that, Parker saw no reason for Curry to search for another destination. He believed matching LeBron’s championships without following the same career path already says enough. Instead, he further urged Curry, “Come on, man, don’t do it. Don’t follow suit. Don’t be LeBron James. Be your own dog and continue to stay there with the people of San Francisco, Oakland, the Bay Area. Remember, that’s where you came from, and that’s where you should finish.”

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Many suggest Stephen Curry leave the Warriors

Since the 2022 title chase, the Golden State Warriors have become a mid-tier team. They haven’t reached the 48-win mark, and sportsbooks have set their projected win total at just 41.5. Moreover, the Warriors needed all 7 games to win each of their only two playoff series, with Stephen Curry leading the charge against the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets both times.

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“Curry should run out of Golden State. This is no way to end things,” Jason McIntyre said on The Herd. He pointed out that the Dubs were clearly the biggest losers in the LeBron James sweepstakes. That’s simply because they placed all their eggs in one basket. Golden State didn’t explore the rest of the free agency market. While teams like the LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks benefited, the Warriors remain empty-handed.

Besides, expecting Curry to continue with his miracles at 38 seems somewhat unrealistic. Yet, people like Rob Parker and the Dub Nation don’t want the Baby-Faced Assassin to leave the Bay. Stephen Curry has not just redefined basketball, but also given “loyalty” a new meaning. Therefore, the request is simple: you don’t have to chase rings to prove anything. Be the anti-LeBron in the league.