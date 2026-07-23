“You Don’t… LeBron James Has Leverage”: Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Draymond Green Over Free Agency Talk

LeBron James’ long-standing free agency saga has sparked debates far beyond his next destination. While NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s push for a quicker decision reignited conversation about players’ power, Stephen A. Smith pointed out a misunderstanding. Responding directly to Draymond Green’s latest comments, Smith argued that the leverage surrounding James’ decision doesn’t belong to NBA players as a whole. But a select few superstars.

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Green argued that young players should view Adam Silver’s situation as proof of the leverage they hold over the league. Stephen A. Smith didn’t see it that way.

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“I respectfully disagree with Draymond Green,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “ He says if I’m a player, I’m thinking we have leverage. No, you don’t. LeBron James has leverage. A Stephen Curry has leverage.”

Smith explained that leverage isn’t something every NBA player automatically enjoys. Instead, he believes only a handful of generational stars earn that privilege by consistently carrying the league’s biggest stages.

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“Players collectively, no, you don’t have the leverage. You don’t. Superstars do, which is why you should aspire to be a superstar,” he added.

The disagreement stems from comments Draymond Green made on his own podcast. He addressed Adam Silver’s public acknowledgment that James’ free agency was affecting the league’s scheduling process.

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The commissioner noted that opening week and Christmas Day scheduling depended, in part, on where James ultimately signed.

In response, Green said:

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“Adam saying that is not gonna speed up LeBron’s decision at all. If I know Bron well, if anything, it may slow his decision down a little.”

He also believed younger players should recognize the influence they could wield when the commissioner openly acknowledges the importance of the decision.

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Smith agreed on one point. LeBron James isn’t likely to rush because of outside pressure. But he strongly rejected the broader takeaway that every player suddenly possesses the same negotiating power.

Instead, the veteran analyst used James and Curry as examples of athletes who have spent years earning that influence. Also, taking the responsibility that comes with being the face of the league rather than simply enjoying the benefits.

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“When he walks into an arena, the house is packed. When the house is packed, he usually showed up and performed. Steph Curry shows up and performs. There’s a difference between getting ready and staying ready. They stay ready.” He concluded by stating the difference between a star and a superstar.

“Stars are just brothers that can ball. Superstars are the attractions who show up and answer the call of being the attraction.”

Those comments also arrive as reports continue to suggest James’ decision remains fluid. Veteran radio host Andy Baskin recently claimed LeBron James’ camp grew “irritated” by perceived pressure surrounding the announcement. And they appeared ready to announce the decision last week.

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Meanwhile, agent Rich Paul has repeatedly maintained that the decision extends beyond basketball. He surrendered, saying, “I don’t know.”

In short, Smith believes the larger lesson extends well beyond this year’s free agency. Leverage isn’t simply guaranteed by playing in the NBA; it has to be earned!