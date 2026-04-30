“You Don’t Say That”: LeBron James Warns Alperen Sengun in Heated Argument During Lakers-Rockets

Alperen Sengun meant it when he claimed there’s no deference when it comes to LeBron James. In fact, it’s a burgeoning rivalry across two different generations. Since the Houston Rockets managed to make a comeback in the series, the Los Angeles Lakers are on edge. With emotions peaking, tempers flared in the fourth quarter of Game 5 that the Rockets won 99-93. With the lead trimmed to just one game, the animosity between Bron and Sengun takes on a whole new color.

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The tension erupted at the free-throw line with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter when Sengun, frustrated by a whistle in James’ favor, muttered what sounded like, “soft a– call” (in-game audio is still pending) within earshot of the four-time MVP. James immediately spat out his mouthguard and fired back, schooling the young center on the realities of NBA superstar officiating.

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“You don’t say that! You’re the only person here who ain’t allowed to say that! ‘Soft a call,’ yea, Ight!” James repeatedly barked at Sengun before getting to the free throws that he made.

The verbal sparring highlighted a physical night where Sengun earlier delivered an elbow in James’ face that looked more characteristic of Jon Jones than an NBA game. The exchange is further straining a relationship that has become increasingly volatile as the series progresses.

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The exchange at the charity stripe was the culmination of a physical second half where King James assertively controlled the pace. Earlier in the third quarter, LeBron notched his fifth assist of the night with a pinpoint pass to Rui Hachimura, who drove past Sengun to score. But the Lakers’ effort to close out the Rockets on their home floor didn’t work out.

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Despite the individual battles, Houston managed to stave off elimination. It’s looking a lot different from the LeBron-Kevin Durant dominating series everyone anticipated. Tonight a series that looked like the Rockets to lose is now a different kind of rivalry.

LeBron James is still mad about Game 4 foul

This heated Game 5 atmosphere stands in stark contrast to the start of the series. Following Game 1, a viral clip appeared to show Sengun standing up in deference as James walked past him. That turned out to be a wild social media assumption however. Sengun later dismissed the “respect” narrative, clarifying he was merely trying to retrieve an item from his pocket.

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That early misunderstanding has since transformed into genuine on-court animosity, fueled by the officiating drama that has defined the last two matchups. The subtext of James’ warning to Sengun involves a direct reference to the controversial officiating in Game 4.

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The Game 4 incident saw Lakers center Deandre Ayton ejected for a flagrant two foul after elbowing Sengun in the head. That game also saw Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard receiving significant fines for confronting officials regarding a massive free-throw disparity. James himself voiced discontent after Game 4, though he focused on the team’s 23 turnovers rather than the whistle. Yet tonight proved he’s still furious about that call.

After Sengun called out LeBron for flopping, James reminded the young center that he was in no position to complain about “soft calls” since that situation.

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Heading into Game 6, the narrative has significantly shifted. No longer are the Rockets getting ‘swept.’ They have a chance to tie the series and force Game 7 unless the Lakers win the next game. The buildup from the last two games has shown that the rivalry between these two teams has gone from respectful competition to a gritty, high-stakes battle defined by stinging remarks and physical play.