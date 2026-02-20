“You Embarrassed Me”: Jaylen Brown Hits Back at Beverly Hills PD Over Canceled Community Event

Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown is not going to forget his conversations with Beverly Hills PD anytime soon. The Boston Celtics star’s community event for his brand, 741, was officially shut down last week, and his guests were instructed to go home. The city’s official statement initially clarified that the event permit was denied, and Brown couldn’t believe what he had witnessed. He has responded again, now openly questioning the public official apology he was recently tagged in.

“Thank you for apology @BeverlyHillsPD but Damage is already done and I can’t recreate that moment again and what about resources / partners lost ? in a moment that was supposed to be celebrated you embarrassed me and my brand @741Performance,” Brown wrote on X.

Many of his famous supporters, including Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill, confirmed that staging an event in that area is expensive. So Brown’s “300k” assessment of the losses incurred on February 14 doesn’t seem far off.

“You targeted me and my @741Performance event based on biased information then you give a half a– apology after the damage is already done,” Brown tweeted, making it clear he was taking the city’s apology with a grain of salt.

The confrontation, which Brown livestreamed, showed officers claiming the event was unpermitted. The Celtics star would later apologize to his fans who were concerned for him, but it was clear he was seething. While sternly refuting the narrative, he disputed it as a false attempt to frame him as insubordinate.

Why Jaylen Brown does not appear satisfied with the apology

The Celtics star held an invite-only panel discussion at a Trousdale-area location owned by Oakley founder Jim Jannard. When the officers arrived at the scene and Jaylen Brown livestreamed the chaos, they simply asked him to end the event. When Brown tried to reason with them, an officer told him, “It’s beyond my pay grade.”

However, on February 19, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey issued a stark reversal, admitting their previous public communication was “inaccurate.”

“Upon further internal review, the City has determined that its prior public communication contained inaccurate information,” the official statement read. “Specifically, no permit application was submitted nor denied for the event and the residence does not have any prior related violations on record.”

Despite admitting error regarding the permits, the city maintained that the event ended due to alleged “City code violations.”

Brown further retweeted a fan comment highlighting this error, citing, “They lied in their retraction. Jaylen livestreamed the shutdown. The cops shutting it down said it was being shut down because the permits were denied. NOT this: ‘observed circumstances that are believed to be City code violations and for that reason alone, the event was ended.'”

Brown’s legal and business team, Jaylen Brown Enterprises Inc., quickly countered this remaining justification. In a detailed statement, Brown noted that the gathering was a private event among friends and partners that did not require a commercial permit.

“A private gathering cannot lawfully be terminated based on assumption alone, particularly when no official ever entered the residence to observe conditions or verify any alleged violation,” the NBA star’s statement read.

Brown further revealed that his team had proactively tried to hire an off-duty officer for support, a request the BHPD allegedly declined, and that music was voluntarily silenced by 6:00 PM, four hours before the local noise ordinance.

The shutdown occurred just as the cultural panel was set to begin, leaving high-profile guests and streamers in limbo.

“Enforcement action based on belief alone raises serious due-process concerns,” Brown concluded, noting that while he remains open to a “constructive resolution,” the financial and reputational toll of being humiliated on a global stage remains.