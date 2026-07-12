“You Gotta Have a Backbone”: Adam Silver Under Fire as Analyst Demands Urgent Action Over Kawhi Leonard Situation

When Kawhi Leonard’s path back to the Toronto Raptors was frozen, a fiery debate was to be had. Not surprisingly, The Odd Couple had thoughts on the situation. Where most are debating if it’s fair that the Raptors woud’ve had to bear the burden of the LA Clippers drama, Kelvin Washington took a direct shot at the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s leadership. The NBA media veteran publicly called out the league’s top executive for his perceived hesitance to penalize the Clippers.

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Washington directly targeted Silver’s track record of handling the now nearly 10-month-long investigation into whether the LA Clippers circumvented the salary cap using a shell company called Aspiration to funnel millions to Leonard. The analyst demanded that the commissioner finally assert his authority and let the trade go through.

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“Something to me, at some point, Adam Silver has to be sick of Kelvin Washington and Rob Parker and the likes saying, ‘You’re the weakest commissioner, Silver. You don’t do anything. You don’t stand for anything. All these things happen on your watch,'” Washington urged on air.

Despite Rob Parker’s disagreement, Kelvin demanded that Silver deliver a swift and merciless resolution to the Aspiration drama.

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“Because at some point, Adam Silver, you got to have a backbone and you got to stand on something.”

Like fellow analysts, the Kamenetzky brothers are suggesting that the Lakers rejected the Clippers’ offer for Rui Hachimura to not have any share of the Aspiration fallout.

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Washington’s criticism, however, isn’t an isolated opinion – it reflects a chorus of voices across the NBA media landscape that have grown increasingly impatient with Silver’s handling of the situation.

That framing, Silver as a commissioner who doesn’t act, isn’t unique to The Odd Couple. Jemele Hill, reacting to news that the Raptors trade had been stalled by the league’s own contradictory guidance, called the situation “some bulls—” on social media.

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Meanwhile, analyst Tom Ziller published a scathing piece arguing Silver is “way out of his depth,” pointing out that the league initially told Toronto nothing would hold up the trade, only for a league official to reverse course once the deal was publicly agreed upon.

“This is an enormous bungling by the NBA,” Ziller wrote.

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The sharp criticism reflects a media consensus: Silver’s lenient approach to Steve Ballmer and the Clippers is not just an integrity issue but a market one, too.

That call for accountability is grounded in a pattern Silver himself has created. When the Aspiration allegations first surfaced in September 2025, Silver initially claimed he had “never heard of” Aspiration, a statement he was forced to walk back days later, clarifying he was “certainly aware of the brand.”

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Silver acknowledged the “enormous complexity” of the investigation at All-Star Weekend in February, citing thousands of documents and multiple witnesses, while admitting he had “no timeline” for a conclusion. By June, ahead of the NBA Finals, he admitted that the delay itself had become a problem. That urgency, however, arrived too late to prevent the Kawhi Leonard trade from falling apart.

By delaying a definitive ruling, Silver has not only stalled Kawhi Leonard’s trade to the Raptors, but left multiple franchises and marquee players in limbo – an outpouring Silver himself acknowledged when he said all 30 teams “need to understand what situation they’re going to be operating under.”

Kawhi Leonard’s stalled trade hints at potential fallout

Kelvin Washington and Rob Parker have been critical of Adam Silver’s leadership for the NBA’s low ratings and declining All-Star Weekend in the past. But ever since Pablo Torre the Clippers’ alleged off-the-book payments, The Odd Couple has specifically questioned the league dragging its feet on the situation.

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The reports allege that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used the now-defunct Aspiration to sign Kawhi Leonard to a $ 28 million “no-show” endorsement contract, effectively bypassing the CBA.

Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg has since been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on two counts of wire fraud, though those charges relate to defrauding investors and lenders out of $248 million, not the NBA cap circumvention specifically.

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Ballmer, meanwhile, faces a separate civil lawsuit filed by 11 former Aspiration investors alleging he used the company to “secretly funnel millions of dollars” to Leonard.

Ballmer denies all wrongdoing, has filed a demurrer contesting the suit, and maintains he was himself a victim of Sanberg’s fraud. The NBA’s investigation into the Clippers’ alleged cap violation remains ongoing and no ruling has been issued.

The Raptors stated they “remain eager” to bring Kawhi back but would not assume the risk of penalties, a direct result of the league office first giving them a green light, then reversing its position once the deal went public. Consequently, both clubs placed the transaction on hold.

For Washington, this is unacceptable. If there are no fines or suspensions, he’d rather that the Commissioner void Kawhi’s original contract with the Clippers and make him a free agent.

He cites Silver’s predecessor, the late David Stern, for his handling of the landmark Joe Smith scandal over 25 years ago. Stern famously stripped the Minnesota Timberwolves of five first-round draft picks and fined the franchise $3.5 million for a secret, under-the-table contract agreement.

Co-host Rob Parker countered by suggesting that Silver faces a much “bigger fish to fry” regarding recent federal gambling indictments involving NBA personnel.

However, Washington firmly maintained that allowing the Clippers to bypass the luxury tax would set a precedent that would destroy the level playing field. While he admits the gambling ring is a major problem, he warns that Silver’s inaction over the Aspiration drama is already having consequences in the NBA business.