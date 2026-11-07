“You Gotta Watch Yourself”: Stephen A. Smith Warns Doc Rivers Over Giannis Antetokounmpo IQ Comments as Skip Bayless Agrees

Doc Rivers opened Pandora’s box at the worst point of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career. A time when a much-anticipated union simply doesn’t seem to work. The former coach put forward some tough comments, questioning Giannis’ basketball IQ. However, it backfired. The criticism has also invited scrutiny of Rivers’ own time in Milwaukee, where the Bucks failed to make a deep postseason run under his leadership.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Stephen A. Smith believes the former coach should be careful about whom he directs blame to, and Skip Bayless has no reason to dispute it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top five players on the planet Earth. That’s how I view him. I don’t view Giannis as somebody lacking a basketball IQ,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show, pushing back on Rivers’ assessment.

“I look at him as somebody who knows what his strength is, knows there’s little to nothing you can do about it, and exploits it at every turn. That’s how I view Giannis Antetokounmpo. I view him as somebody who’s a killer and will humble your soul, take advantage, exploit you at every turn. If you’re too small, if you’re too slow, if you’re too short, if you can’t jump well enough, you can’t mess with Giannis. Period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then delivered a warning to Rivers: “And I think if you’re Doc Rivers, you gotta watch yourself a little bit.”

Smith has a valid reason behind the warning, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not even because Doc Rivers may be wrong. It’s because it’s a license, and it’s an excuse to pull up Doc Rivers’ resume. He was 97-103 in regular season games over two and a half seasons with Milwaukee. You got to remember, Milwaukee lost in the first round in 2024, lost in the first round again in 2025, then missed the playoffs altogether last season with a 32-50 record.”

Smith also made clear that his admiration for Giannis Antetokounmpo comes from the way he imposes himself on opponents. He described a player who attacks downhill, uses his size and athleticism to overwhelm defenders, and refuses to apologize for relying on those strengths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He ain’t trying to be nobody’s damn friend. He’s not trying to get along. He ain’t about that life. He don’t want no parts of it. That’s not Giannis. Giannis wants to come at you. Giannis wants to take your soul. That’s what Giannis wants to do. That’s who he is.”

For Smith, a healthy Giannis remains one of the five best players in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

This overhaul profiling of Greek Freak matters because Rivers’ criticism was more specific than simply calling Giannis a poor player. During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, he questioned the forward’s ability to execute within a team structure, arguing that his instinct to force his way downhill can sometimes come at the expense of reading the game.

He not only questioned the superstar’s basketball IQ. He also stirred the pot on his Bucks departure drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skip Bayless agreed with Smith that Rivers kept those observations to himself (Especially at this moment). Appearing on Smith’s show, he acknowledged that Giannis may lack some natural feel for the game. But questioned what Rivers gained by bringing up their former relationship.

“I just don’t know what good it does for Doc to say it, because it feels like sour grapes, sort of; I’m trying to defend my legacy there, which, I don’t know; I just didn’t. I thought he should have kept that to himself,” Bayless said.

Bayless also addressed Rivers’ claim that Giannis wanted to leave Milwaukee but did not want to be the one to publicly request a trade. He conceded there might be truth to that account, yet still viewed the decision to discuss it publicly as unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate arrives as Giannis Antetokounmpo opened his Miami chapter under Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat have opened the 2026-27 campaign 3-6, despite the forward averaging 27.3 points and 12.7 rebounds. Their 120-100 loss to the Warriors also brought frustration, with Giannis skipping post-game media availability.

That team context does not settle Rivers’ argument about execution, but it makes the criticism more consequential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami needs Giannis Antetokounmpo to translate his individual dominance into consistent team results. Meanwhile, Rivers’ comments have brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his Milwaukee exit. Smith and Bayless disagree with the way Rivers has chosen to revisit that period.

For now, Giannis’ early Miami struggles give the debate another dimension.