“You Guys Are Annoying”: Ayesha Curry Fires Back After Backlash Over Intimate Scene in New Movie

Last September, Steph Curry publicly defended Ayesha after rapper Killer Mike joined a content creator in criticizing her and their marriage. Killer Mike later apologized in October. A year later, the online scrutiny has returned, but this time it’s centered on Ayesha’s new movie.

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On Thursday morning, hours after her new Roku film began streaming, Ayesha answered the chatter in one short post.

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“It’s not even real you guys are annoying,” she wrote on X.

The reaction followed a clip from Second Chance Holiday that fans spread across social media. It shows Ayesha kissing co-star Matthew Daddario, and many of the responses were over the top. The film, which premiered on The Roku Channel on Thursday, is her first leading role in a feature film.

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She plays Chelsey, a dating expert determined to break her “curse” of getting dumped every holiday season. After another breakup, Chelsey heads home and reunites with her high school flame, played by Daddario. The kiss that went viral comes from that reunion, which is the premise of the movie itself.

The criticism started well before the premiere. When Roku released the trailer on Oct. 27, some users questioned why she would play a romantic storyline while married to Steph. One X user asked whether Steph was comfortable with the plot, and another joked that she finally gets the male attention she wants.

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Steph answered those critics before the film even came out. On the day of the trailer, he posted, “My Leading Lady. I get to see the work behind the scenes and now the world gets to see you shine and this is just the beginning…” The couple have been married for 15 years, and Steph has consistently supported Ayesha’s ventures outside basketball.

Ayesha Curry has spent years answering online criticism of her marriage, usually in a sentence or two. In 2021, when trolls fixated on her relationship with Steph, she posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Here’s the attention you were looking for.” In 2022, when a commenter accused them of having an open relationship, she told the critic not to disrespect her marriage.

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Acting is not new to Ayesha. She appeared in Netflix’s Irish Wish opposite Lindsay Lohan in 2024 and in Hulu’s holiday rom-com Joy to the World in 2025. When starring for Second Chance Holiday, she expressed her love for the genre, noting “there’s something truly magical about holiday rom-coms.”

For now, Steph has not responded to the kiss clip. His earlier post and Ayesha’s reply suggest the couple are on the same page, and the film’s premiere has brought plenty of attention to it. For a holiday rom-com, the unexpected attention has certainly put the movie in the spotlight.