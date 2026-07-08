“You Keep Your Mouth Quiet”: Tristan Thompson Had Strong Words for Klay Thompson After NBA Star’s Breakup With Megan Thee Stallion

The NBA stars who have dated and broken up with famous women have unionized. After the dramatic breakup between Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, someone experienced with the fallout had to intervene. Appearing on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, retired Tristan Thompson shared the wisdom he gained from his whirlwind relationship with Khloe Kardashian. He offered some candid guidance for the other Thompson navigating a public split.

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Megan Thee Stallion alleged that Klay Thompson had been cheating on her when she announced the breakup on April 25, 2026.

So Shannon Sharpe asked if he had any advice for Klay as someone who’s experienced a similar situation. Rather than weighing in on the specific allegations surrounding the split, Tristan emphasized that maintaining absolute silence is the failsafe approach Klay needs.

“I think don’t say anything,” Tristan stated plainly. “Don’t say anything. I think the worst thing you could do is feed into the beast… Like if you speak up, you give it more legs.”

Klay has been largely quiet about the entire personal ordeal. But Tristan’s advice figuratively underlines the risks of engaging with media speculation and feeding into the story’s lifecycle.

Sharpe agreed as Tristan further stressed that Klay should maintain his composure and allow his former partner to speak freely without getting defensive.

“You had a relationship with someone, an artist, it didn’t work out. If she wants to say something, let her do whatever she wants to do. You keep your mouth quiet. And, honestly, as a man, keep your mouth quiet.”

Tristan sort of referenced his own experience with this when he said, “‘Cause I’ve never went out there and defended myself, ’cause it’s just not what we do.”

The two 2011 draft class Thompsons had heated confrontations during the prime of the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry of the 2010s.

But here – he’s advising the 4x champion to focus on enjoying his personal time and offseason hobbies, such as fishing. Tristan’s done the engaging with all the narratives and felt the burn for him.

Tristan Thompson offers Klay Thompson hard-learned lessons

On Club Shay Shay, Tristan Thompson talks about co-parenting their kids, True and Tatum, with Khloe Kardashian.

While they remain cordial, their relationship has been a focal point for anyone who has tuned in to the Kardashians over the past decade.

Given the timeline of their relationship, Tristan defended himself by saying he had been ‘single’ when he began dating Khloe. But his ex refuted that, and there’s also a vague overlap with Larsa Pippen when she was still a friend of the Kar-Jenners.

As he told Sharpe, he learned that getting defensive publicly often backfired on him.

But apart from a breakup with a famous entertainer, Tristan and Klay’s situations aren’t that identical.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, who first confirmed their relationship in July 2025, abruptly parted ways on April 25, 2026.

Megan would go on to make a series of posts and statements that alleged infidelity on Klay’s part.

She also claimed that the guard was prone to “mood swings” during the Dallas Mavericks’ uneven season.

She’s now teasing a single, “All That Wifey S— is Dead” which fans think is a jab at Klay.

Meanwhile, apart from some fake and clickbait posts circulating online, there’s been no official word from Thompson on the matter. Klay has been on his boat during the offseason and is enjoying his hobbies as Tristan advised.