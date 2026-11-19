Surprise, surprise. Stephen A. Smith is doubling down. Looks like the recent spate of retractions and apologies after NBA professionals called him out was short-lived. Now his manner of framing the Los Angeles Lakers’ success could be spilling into internal friction at ESPN. Very quickly after Jay Williams called him out on his recent comments on air, Smith fired back with a definitive stance.

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Smith flatly refused to back down from his racially charged framing of the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominant 13-2 start despite backlash from fans, players and analysts alike. But he singled out his own network colleague for a direct social media showdown.

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The public exchange began when Jay Williams, a former NBA guard and longtime ESPN basketball analyst, took to X to condemn Smith’s remarks as a dangerous regression in sports discourse.

“This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is. We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win? At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?” Williams wrote.

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Smith wasted little time responding directly to Williams, rejecting the historical parallel rather than softening his stance. He fired back at Williams on X, standing firmly behind his words.

“Thanks for reaching out @RealJayWilliams. Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930’s, but I’m talking about right now. I love this challenge to the fellas. I want to see if this generation of players are gonna succumbed [sic] to these @Lakers. I said what I said and I meant what I meant. But I don’t hear you denying that what I said is true. I’m done with this convo. You know where the hell to find me,” Smith replied.

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Fans had something to say about the contradiction in challenging his colleague to debate his claim while closing the door on further debate. But perhaps it could be interpreted as a response to the broader blowback after his comments.

The confrontation between the two ESPN personalities stems directly from Smith’s latest analysis on First Take. While he has been making off-the-cuff remarks on the new-look Lakers’ roster makeup that includes Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and head coach JJ Redick on his YouTube show, this time he took his commentary on a national broadcast where he dissected Los Angeles’ stunning start in their first season following LeBron James’ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Driven by MVP-caliber production from Luka Doncic alongside standout performances from Austin Reaves and offseason sign-and-trade acquisition Walker Kessler, the Lakers have surged to the top of the Western Conference standings. Even while showering praise on head coach JJ Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka, Smith repeatedly steered the conversation toward the race of the roster’s three leading figures.

“It’s very, very important. As we’re watching sports today with all the money that’s being exchanged, you want little motivational nuggets to nudge cats a little bit. So, I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA doing special things. The Lakers are doing special things,” Smith said on First Take. “JJ Redick, right now, as far as I’m concerned, is one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year. Rob Pelinka, and what he’s put together, might be an Executive of the Year, with the way that he’s doing the job. A hell of a job. Luka Doncic is just all-world. Austin Reaves is showing you how he can ball.”

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Smith then doubled down on his skepticism regarding the historical precedent of a team led by three white stars capturing an NBA title, echoing comments he originally made in July after Los Angeles acquired Kessler.

“I ain’t never seen what they assembled, what they’re being led by, deliver an NBA championship in my lifetime,” Smith continued. “And I don’t think I’m going to see it this year. I’m not just talking about former players. I’m talking about present players… I’m looking at the fellas. L.A. look pretty damn good. These white brothers can play. This the NBA, y’all gonna let them win a championship? Let’s see.”

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When co-host Shae Cornette attempted to steer the broadcast toward another topic, Smith pressed on, insisting his curiosity was rooted in NBA history rather than malice. “All I’m saying is, throughout NBA history it hasn’t happened,” Smith said. “What you gonna do about it?”

Smith’s refusal to back away from the narrative comes despite clear on-court evidence that Los Angeles’ success extends far beyond any single demographic. Just one night before the broadcast, with both Reaves and Kessler sidelined by injuries, Quentin Grimes erupted for a career-high 47 points and 10 three-pointers in an overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle has anchored the perimeter defense. He just became the first Lakers player this century to have six consecutive games with 3+ steals, making a case for All-Defensive nods.

Former players like Gilbert Arenas have repeatedly shut down the ‘Snowtime Lakers’ rhetoric, and yesterday, he compared this roster to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Besides Jay Williams, even Metta World Peace, Chandler Parsons, and Doc Holliday pushed back on Smith’s comments but he’s focused on his ESPN colleague. In fact, fans are joking that Williams isn’t going to be allowed on the First Take set anymore.

The sharp divide between Smith and Williams just goes to show that the Lakers’ early-season tear is going to heat studios as much as the hardwood.