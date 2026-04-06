“You Never Really Forget”: Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Celtics Fans Who Wanted to Tank

Experts were vehemently wrong about the Boston Celtics. After a roster reshuffle in the summer, the Shamrocks weren’t seen as title contenders. Rather, ESPN predicted they would win just 40 games. To most, it seemed like a year to recalibrate and prepare for Jayson Tatum’s return next season. Jaylen Brown won’t just forget that noise.

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He understood the “uncertainty” surrounding the season. But the Celtics, under Joe Mazzulla’s leadership, weren’t just going to tank. They tested their limits. Jaylen Brown emerged as an MVP candidate, posting career-best figures. The Celtics have also locked the second seed in the East.

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“As we’re getting closer to the end of the year, it’s like it’s a super rewarding feeling. From the fans, the amount of energy that we got from all the supporters from day one who believed in all the people who have been on this journey,” said Brown.

However, JB also called out a section of the fans who didn’t give their own team a chance before the regular season. “Even a lot of Celtics fans, a lot within the fanbase was like pro-tanking. Now, okay, of course, it is what it is, but you know, you forgive, but you never really forget, you know what I mean?” Brown added.

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The team had lost most of the elements from their championship team. Tatum wasn’t expected to play. Moreover, Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford all departed the team in the offseason. That’s the reason people felt the Celtics were built to survive. But Jaylen Brown took it as a season to make a statement.

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As a team, the Celtics, with a healthy Jayson Tatum, look phenomenal. Individually, Brown showed he has the talent and courage to be the ace. The All-Star forward cemented himself as a two-way star who can carry a heavy burden. There were fans who didn’t believe that was possible.

Turning them around is arguably the Celtics’ greatest achievement from this season.

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The Celtics’ focus shifts to the bigger picture

The Boston Celtics exceeded every expectation set on them. Furthermore, since Jayson Tatum has come into his own, they look even more formidable. With a win against the Toronto Raptors, the Celtics have now won three straight games. They’ve also won eight of their last ten.

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However, the Shamrocks never started this campaign wanting to do well just in the regular season. With Mazzulla, the goal is always to win a championship. So after claiming win number 50 for the season, the Celtics’ head coach outlined the team’s true intentions.

“It’s just a testament to the alignment of the organization and to the players. It’s a minor milestone, I wouldn’t say that it’s a true definition of success, but I think it’s a definition of consistency,” Mazzulla said about the Celtics’ regular-season success.

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Nothing more needs to be said. The Celtics, with all the movement in their roster, are still glued to the top. They are contenders once again, carrying a top-five offense and defense heading into the postseason. And this time, they have two established stars brimming with confidence.

Although no one expected the Celtics to remain in the hunt, the team’s mentality never wavered. Jaylen Brown and Co. always knew what they were capable of. Now, they have a legit shot at making it to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.