“You’re Gonna Be Fat”: Klay Thompson’s Father Issues Warning Over Marrying Megan Thee Stallion

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson’s love life has quietly turned into one of the NBA’s most entertaining off-court storylines this season. What started as a few mysterious posts between him and Megan Thee Stallion on social media has quickly evolved into a mix of family dinners, holidays, and now, a warning from Thompson’s father.

“You’re gonna be fat!” Mychal Thompson jokingly told Klay, while reacting to Megan’s cooking, and the moment instantly went viral for his blunt delivery and unmistakable dad energy. Of course, when you’ve reached the point where your partner is cooking for the family, the relationship has moved beyond speculation.

That reaction didn’t come out of nowhere. The Thompson son has previously raved about Megan’s food, calling her catfish and spaghetti his favorite meal, and according to her, something he asks for “like every week.” She’s cooked a lot of things over their relationship, ranging from playful snack experiments like Cheeto pickles to a full Thanksgiving spread she cooked before meeting the Thompson family.

In a later interview with TMZ, Mychal couldn’t stop praising Megan’s meals, singling out her barbecue baked beans and a brisket with a “special sauce” as favorite, even calling the beans the best he’s ever had in his life.

“I can’t just be giving out my secret recipes now,” Megan later said about her cooking, but dropped a hint on her beans. “Just know that it’s packed with lots of meat, lots of vegetables.”

She called her grandmother the ultimate guardian of the family cookbook, and mothers being good cooks is something Mychal agreed on as well, saying in his interview that nobody “could cook as good as my mother.” Through all the appearances, it’s become clear that Megan isn’t just hovering around the edges of Klay Thompson’s life, but completely in it.

Megan Thee Stallion Seems to Have Already Won Over Klay Thompson’s Family

Thanksgiving might have been the first sign of substance, because for someone as private as Klay Thompson usually is, bringing someone into family traditions is a huge step, signaling intention and stability. Mychal confirmed that during the interview, describing Megan as “really nice,” “very smart,” and someone who fits around the family.

“She can open up a cooking school. She could be a chef. She is one of the best cooks,” he said of her, but didn’t speak on things he couldn’t. When asked about a potential marriage between the two, he said, “I don’t know. It’s up to them. You got to ask them that.”

He avoided pushing the conversation of a matrimonial union, but his tone said more than his words: He didn’t just tolerate her, but clearly approved. That’s why fans loved this moment. It wasn’t flashy or scripted, but simply a dad joking because the food was amazing, the universal language of acceptance.

Megan seems to have won over the Thompson family, and if she keeps cooking like this Klay might have extra conditioning work to schedule. But judging by Mychal’s comments, it’s a problem everyone’s more than happy to have.